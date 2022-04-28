An Elizabethtown native has a supporting role in an episode of "Law & Order" that will debut Thursday.

Brian Soutner, 23, will star in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order" titled "Legacy." The episode features detectives Kevin Bernard and Frank Cosgrove as they determine why a student killed the headmaster at a private school.

Soutner plays the shooter's best friend.

The episode debuts Thursday, April 28, at 8 p.m. on NBC. It will be also available for streaming via Peacock, Hulu and FuboTV.

This is the 21st season of "Law & Order," and the first since 2010. The reboot will have 10 episodes. "Legacy," the episode that features Soutner, is the seventh episode of the season.

"It is so exciting to be in this brand new rebooted season," Soutner said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Soutner graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 2016. Besides being part of the school's Theater Arts Club, he also appeared in several community theater productions in Lancaster County, including at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center.

Soutner currently lives in New York City, where he is pursuing an acting career.