An Elizabethtown man has a supporting role in an episode of "Law & Order" that will debut Thursday.

Brian Soutner, 23, will star in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order" titled "Legacy." The episode features detectives Kevin Bernard and Frank Cosgrove as they determine why a student killed the headmaster at a private school.

Soutner plays the shooter's best friend.

The episode debuts Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. It will be also available for streaming via Peacock and FuboTV.

This is the 21st season of "Law & Order," and the first since 2010. The reboot will have 10 episodes. "Legacy," the episode that features Soutner, is the seventh episode of the season.

"It is so exciting to be in this brand new rebooted season," say Soutner in an email with LNP|LancasterOnline.

Stay tuned at LNP|LancasterOnline for a future in-depth interview with Soutner and his experience on "Law & Order."