Innovation drives change and can provide new solutions to problems we face. We are especially attuned to seeing and recognizing technological innovation, but innovation happens in other areas of our lives, too.

One area I want to highlight is innovation that is helping transform our social and community spaces. We all benefit from the efforts of people who envision and create new projects and initiatives that are focused on serving others and improving our communities.

Earth 2 E-Town was launched three years ago in Elizabethtown with the goal of creating a volunteer-powered public service project that strives to engage, educate and energize the communities of our region for the good of the planet and all who inhabit it.

The organization created an annual Earth Day Festival that brings together people from throughout the community and across Lancaster County for food, music, a makers market, kids crafts, a community cleanup and more.

This year’s festival is Saturday, April 22. Kelsey Grove, founder and co-director, and Todd Grove, co-director, explained through email, “Our Earth Day Festival is a celebration that brings together local businesses, community organizations, families and individuals with the idea that everyone has something positive that they can contribute to the world.”

Last year’s Earth Day Festival brought together 1,500 visitors and mobilized over 200 volunteers for a communitywide litter cleanup that removed 1,800 pounds of litter from local parks, waterways and public spaces. A true community effort, the festival was supported by the collaboration of 55 local business and organizations. In addition, over $2,000 was raised that benefited local nonprofit organizations.

Third annual Earth 2 E-Town Earth Day Festival

Earth 2 E-Town is looking for volunteers and is seeking a range of donations to benefit the community at the group’s upcoming Earth Day Festival, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Elizabethtown Fair Grounds, located at 900 E. High Street, Elizabethtown. For more information about the festival visit: facebook.com/earth2etown.

Volunteer

Volunteers are needed for the communitywide litter cleanup. Sign up as a team, family or individual. The cleanup will start at 9 a.m. the day of the festival, and locations will be assigned that day. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. The Elizabethtown Rotary Club will donate up to $1 per pound of litter collected to Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services (ECHOS).

For additional information and to register visit: tinyurl.com/Earth2EtownVolunteer.

Donate

All donations will be received on-site at the festival.

— New and gently used sports equipment will be collected by Leveling the Playing Field, to be redistributed to kids in need.

— Used bicycles will be collected by The Common Wheel, which will refurbish the bicycles so they can be reused in the community.

— Small furniture and home decor items will be collected by Habitat for Humanity.

— Pet food donations will be collected to benefit the local pet pantry.

Drug take-back

Drop off old and unused medications of all kinds on site throughout the festival. This is a more Earth-friendly way to dispose of medicine, which makes families and neighborhoods safer. The take-back will be supervised by the Elizabethtown Borough Police Department and a licensed pharmacist from the Lancaster County Pharmacists Association.

Sloan’s Pharmacy will donate $5 for every pound of medications received to Elizabethtown Communities that Care.

Find more volunteer opportunities

The United Way of Lancaster County’s Get Connected volunteer portal connects community members with hundreds of projects every year. Be sure to visit us at uwlanc.galaxydigital.com regularly and sign up for updates as new volunteer opportunities are submitted.

Joel Janisewski is director of the volunteer center and community listening for United Way of Lancaster County.