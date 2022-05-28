Elizabethtown Area High School had great theater programming in 2021, if the Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards have anything to say about it.

The Apollo Awards, which are meant to be the high school equivalent to Broadway's Tony awards, recently celebrated great theater productions from high schools around the region.

Both Donegal and Elizabethtown actors and productions were nominated.

Elizabethtown won for the following categories:

- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play: Brendan Fritz as Ferris Jay in "The Curious Savage."

- Outstanding Student Orchestra: Elizabethtown Area High School for "Into the Woods."

Elizabethtown students also won two "Spirit of Theater" awards, which are given to students who do substantial work behind the scenes, or offstage, for a given production.

Emma Weaver won a Spirit of Theater award for her work in a play, and Emma Martin won a Spirit of Theater award for her work in a musical.

Donegal High School did not win any production-based Apollo Awards, though two students were recognized and given a Spirit of Theater award.

Apollo Hawley received an award for his work in a play, and Austin Barrick received an award for his work in a musical.

Encore Home School Productions, which is based in Middletown, took home six awards for their productions, including awards for "The Little Mermaid" and "A Murder is Announced."