The Echo Valley Art Group has been creating art and promoting the visual arts in Lancaster for more than 70 years, and its new grant program will work to ensure local art will continue to thrive.

The Echo Valley Art Group recently announced grant opportunities available to Lancaster County schools. The groupwill award grants ranging from $200-$1,000 to art departments in Lancaster County schools for materials that fall outside of schools’ budgets.

“During the past two years, some school art programs have had funding cuts. The artists of the Echo Valley Art Group wish to help art teachers in Lancaster County whose programs may be in financial need by covering the tool and supply costs for a potential studio project that they feel would benefit their students learning and inspiration,” Echo Valley Art Group committee member and treasurer Ann DeLaurentis wrote in a press release.

Interested art teachers within Lancaster County are encouraged to apply by submitting a short proposal for art projects and supplies needed, along with a budget, to the Echo Valley Art Group. DeLaurentis says the group has already sent emails to Lancaster County high school art teachers with grant applications and information on how to apply, but interested teachers can also contact Echo Valley members through the group’s website echovalleyartgroup.com.

Last year, the group awarded to grants to art teachers at J.P. McCaskey High School for camera equipment and wood carving tools. The group hopes to award several more grants this year, according to a press release.

“It has always been important to members of Echo Valley, many who have been, or currently are, visual art educators, to support the efforts of teachers to inspire creativity in their students,” DeLaurentis wrote the press release.

Funds for the grants are raised through the group’s annual September art auction. The event is not being held this year due to other commitments, but the group is planning to hold the auction in Rader Park in September 2023.