One of Lancaster County’s most casual art auctions will soon return, hosted by a group with deep local history.

The Echo Valley Art Auction will return to Rader Park on Sunday, Sept. 17. Food vendors will open and music begins at noon, and the auction begins promptly at 1 p.m. Rader Park is located at 1899 Apostle Way in Lancaster, just behind Homestead Village, off Marietta Pike.

Beginning at 1 p.m., attendees can stroll the grounds and bring art they’d like to bid on to the front tables. Only selected art will be auctioned.

Available art includes paintings, metal sculptures, ceramic work and more. There will also be an opportunity for children ages 6-12 to make art, beginning at 1 p.m. Lancaster Catholic High School art teacher Susan Ulrich will lead the children’s activity. There will also be live music by the Mule Puppets.

The event is hosted by the Echo Valley Art Group, whose roots date back to 1945 when Peggy P. Dodge and a few friends began to meet weekly in a farm building to study and practice art; its name is derived from that farm. Pauline Stauffer, a local art teacher, was their instructor. Within a year, the group grew to over 20 people but remained informal and unstructured.

Today, Echo Valley limits membership to 25 members, by invitation. This year, the group has three new members, who will exhibit art at the auction for the first time: Matt Chapman, Jeremy Waak and Mariko Swisher.

Also of note at this year’s auction are five necklaces made by the late Carol Anspach, a well-known local artist who taught at Conestoga Valley and Manheim Central high schools. She also chaired the organizing committee for the Scholastic Art Awards and Lancaster County Young Artists for over 50 years. Anspach died in 2020.

For more information about the Echo Valley Art Auction or the Echo Valley Art Group, visit echovalleyartgroup.com.