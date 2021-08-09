After a year off, the East Petersburg Blues Festival is ready to shimmy and sway back into East Petersburg Community Park.

Just in time for its 10th anniversary, the music fest returns on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 2 to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Lancaster County favorite Sweet Leda tops the bill, which also features Bluestime, Laura Cheadle, Greg Sover Band and Debra Devi.

Additionally, Devi will be on-hand after her set to sign copies of her book, "The Language of the Blues: From Alcorub to Zuzu."

For more information, click here.