As the leaves change to fiery oranges, radiant reds and vibrant yellows and the air is brisk and pleasant, October is the perfect time to celebrate nature.

And since October 22 marks the halfway point to Earth Day (April 22), the Lancaster chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby – a nonpartisan climate-focused organization with hundreds of chapters across the world– is taking the opportunity to celebrate, educate and advocate.

The inaugural Earth Day October Celebration takes place at Musser Park, 135 N. Lime St., in Lancaster on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The family-friendly event is free to attend.

The Earth Day October Celebration features food from the Flavor Latino and Softie Whirl Ice Cream food trucks, art, live music, dance performances and opportunities to learn about innovative climate solutions from RegenALL, Solar United Neighbors and Citizens’ Lobby Lancaster.

The Lancaster Composting Co-op will be providing demonstrations at the composter at Musser Park. Lancaster Votes will be at the event to help people register to vote.

“It’s going to be a fun and informative day! People of all political affiliations are putting aside differences, uniting in our desire to address climate issues and make a better future,” Tony Israel, of the Lancaster chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby, wrote in a press release about the event. “It’s no longer about what side you’re on. Addressing the climate crisis, by sharing the best each of us has to give, is the way forward. It’s how to provide the future we want for our kids. We all have a job to do, might as well have fun doing it!”

The event is part Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s larger Earth Day October project, which also includes an online candidate questionnaire ahead of the midterm elections. The questionnaire will provide voters with the opportunity to learn more about local candidates’ views on the climate change. Candidates are asked to submit responses to questions about climate change through an online form, which will then be posted on lancasterclimatevotes.org for voters to read.

During the event, candidates will be invited to be introduced on the stage and make a few brief climate-related comments and then can talk to the public at the informal climate discussion hub area.

The Earth Day October Celebration will be informative and educational, but it is a celebration.

Entertainment includes spoken word performances by poets Sir Dominque Jordan and Thunda Khatt and a performance by World Dance Lancaster as well as music by Lancaster-based hip hop artists Terian Mack and Worldwide Wednesday as well as the Adrian Garcia Band, Miguel Rosado and Oasis, Ian Aston and the Missing Peace, Nick Disanto, the Music For Everyone Community Chorus and many more. Artist Kiesha Finnie will be at the event to assist with mural art creation which will later be displayed at various locations throughout the city. A group of Lancaster Friends School middle school students will present a narration of Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax” and children will accompany Jerry Lee Miller in teaching attendees the song “Sing for the Planet.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets and asked to follow COVID precautions during the event. The rain date for this event is Saturday, Oct. 29.

Visit lancasterclimatevotes.org for more information and cclusa.org for more information about the national Citizens’ Climate Lobby organization.