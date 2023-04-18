Saturday is Earth Day, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in Lancaster County.

Earth Day debuted in 1970. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, of Wisconsin, proposed a national-scale event that led to a turnout of nearly 20 million people. The US Environmental Protection Agency was created that same year.

Here are 11 Earth Day events to check out in Lancaster County, plus two out-of-county options.

Want event roundups like these sent directly to your inbox? Sign up for our free Entertainment Lancaster newsletter here.

April 19

- Greenfield will host an Earth Day celebration from noon to 3 p.m. across from the S. Dale High Leadership Center, located at 1961 William Penn Way in Lancaster. There will be arts and crafts, educational opportunities, games, music from Matt Hostetter and Ian Carroll, a snack station, flower planting, food tricks and more. The event is free, though registering is highly encouraged. Walk-ups will be accepted, though some activities may be limited. More info.

April 20

- The Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, at 335 N. Queen St. in Lancaster, will host a beginner-level indigo dye workshop from 1-3 p.m. Attendees can bring a few clothing items to dye, though they must be able to fit in a 5-gallon bucket. The workshop costs $45 for general admission and $40 for guild members. More info.

April 21

- Sahd Metal Recycling, at 1045 Lancaster Ave. in Columbia, will host its 17th-annual Earth Day event, showing visitors its process of making new metal from old. There will be vendors on site, as well as contests, prizes and other activities. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and continues through 7 p.m., with tours at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The event is free to attend, with the option to pre-register. More info

April 22

- Volunteers with the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, the Conestoga River Club and Millersville University will team up to clean up part of the Conestoga River from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Interested volunteers will meet at Knights of Columbus Meadow Hills, at 1575 New Danville Pike in Lancaster. There will be supplies on site for those who volunteer, including safety vests, bags, gloves and trash pickers. Wear clothes that you wouldn't mind getting dirty, as well as closed-toe shoes. Registration is recommended. They will provide lunch, refreshments and cake. More info.

- Climbers Run Nature Center, at 226 Frogtown Road in Pequea, will host an event dedicated to removing invasive plants from the property from 9-11 a.m. The nature center will give volunteers tools and glovesto help dig out the plants. Dress in long pants and long sleeves, and bring a water bottle. Registration is recommended. The event is free. More info.

- Local nonprofit RegenAll will host a climate summit that takes place in several different locations in Lancaster city from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Locations include the Ware Center, Tellus360, the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, St. James Episcopal Church, First Presbyterian Church, First Reformed UCC and Penn Square. Each location will features several speakers who talk about a specialized climate topic, like public health, water, home energy and more. The summit is free to attend. More info.

- Volunteers are encouraged to participate in a "One Love, One Earth" cleanup event starting at La Academia Charter School at 9 a.m. Groups will break off to clean up different Lancaster city neighborhoods and then reconvene for a mural unveiling from Terian Mack. State Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El will give the Artivist Corp an award for its BlockRite program, which helps to clean up neighborhoods in Lancaster city. Afterwards, groups will clean up Musser Park, the 6th Ward neighborhoods and Culliton Park.

- Art of Recycle, at 27 Cloister Ave. in Ephrata, will host an Earth Day party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the party, visitors can plant seeds, make arts and crafts and more. Admission costs are by donation, and the party is open to people of any age. More info.

- The third-annual Earth 2 E-Town Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elizabethtown Fairgrounds, at 900 E. High St. in Elizabethtown. The event will feature food trucks, a makers market, many activities for kids and families alike, informational booths, a drug take-back event, hands-on activities and more. Visitors have the opportunity to take part in an environmental cleanup effort, too. Donations benefit Habitat For Humanity, the Common Wheel and Leveling the Playing Field. Admission is free, and the event is rain-or-shine. More info.

- Artist Gillian Pearl will host an Earth Day clothing swap from 10-11:30 a.m. at Pocket Books, at 903 Wheatland Ave. in Lancaster. The swap is open for all ages, genders and body sizes. People are encouraged to bring shoes, accessories and clean clothes. More info.

- SoWe and Lancaster Compost will collaborate for an Earth Day event that runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Rostolsky Recycling building, at 285 Conestoga St. in Lancaster. There will be open mic performances led by Sir Dominique Jordan, art activities led by musician Terian Mack, informational talks, free trees for visitors' backyards and more. The event is free. Registration is recommended. More info.

Out of County Events Here are a couple of Earth Day events to check out if you're on the edge of Lancaster County, or in York or Dauphin counties. April 22 - The Lancaster Conservancy will host a cleanup event at the Wizard Ranch Nature Preserve, on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, York County. Much like the event at Climbers Run, visitors will help to remove invasive plants from the preserve. The event runs from 9-11 a.m. and is free, though registration is recommended. Wear long sleeves and long pants and bring a water bottle. More info. - Hershey Gardens, at 170 Hotel Road in Hershey, will host an Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be activities at the Children's Garden Amphitheater, including a two performances from Rebbie Rye and Friends. Visitors can also create a nature journal, help plant potatoes and learn to compost. More info.