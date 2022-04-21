Earth Day is Friday, and there is no shortage of local events to mark the annual celebration of Earth and all its wonders.

Activist John McConnell first proposed the holiday in 1970, leading a small kickoff for the first celebration on March 21. Afterward, Sen. Gaylord Nelson proposed a national event which led to 20 million people celebrating in the streets of various U.S. cities, according to a history page on epa.gov.

The tradition of celebrating the Earth and its bounties, as well as protesting forces that destroy the environment, continues on a local, national and global scale.

Here are 10 ways to honor Earth Day in Lancaster County this year, from cleaning up the Conestoga River's banks to a full festival dedicated to Earth Day in Elizabethtown.

Thursday

- Ellister's Elixirs, at 332 N. Queen St., Lancaster, will host an Earth Day ceremony from 7 to 9 p.m. led by spiritual teacher Traci Diana. The event will feature dancing, meditation, a journaling session, a group cleansing and a fire and soil ceremony. Tickets cost $38. More info.

Friday

- Lancaster Conservancy will host an Earth Day cleanup party at Climbers Run Nature Preserve, at 226 Frogtown Road in Pequea from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will also happen on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Volunteers will meet up at the barn at the nature preserve and work to clear invasive plants around the area. Organizers recommend bringing work gloves, but they will have some pairs on-site. Admission is free. More info.

- Sahd Metal Recycling, at 1045 Lancaster Ave. in Columbia, will host an Earth Day event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Visitors will be able to see the recycling business's process from cranes to torches. There will be contests and prizes. Admission is free. More info.

- Coldwell Banker Realty will host an adopt-a-block cleanup project for Earth Day starting at 5:30 p.m. If interested, meet outside the Coldwell Banker office at 1000 N. Prince St. in Lancaster. They recommend to bring gloves, but they will offer trash bags and gloves in person. Afterwards, they'll serve drinks. Admission is free. More info.

- Nissley Vineyards, at 140 Vintage Drive in Bainbridge, will host an Earth Day celebration from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Visitors will be able to sample wine and create a wine bottle succulent arrangement. Tickets are $47, and cost includes all supplies and tastings. Nissley requires pre-registration and pre-payment. More info.

Saturday

- Several organizations, including the Conestoga River Club, Lancaster Conservancy, Millersville University and the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, are partnering up for an Earth Day cleanup along the Conestoga River from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The organizers at the event at Windolph Landing Park, on Wilderness Road in Lancaster, will bring supplies including bags, gloves, trash pickers and hip waders. Wear clothes that are OK to get dirty and bring your own water bottle. The event will offer lunch and refreshments. Admission is free, but registration is recommended. More info.

- Mainspring of Ephrata will host an Earth Day cleanup celebration from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants will meet at the Whistle Stop Plaza, at 16 E. Main St. in Ephrata, and then will be divvied up into groups across the borough. Admission is free, but participants should RSVP by emailing lisa@mainspringofephrata.com or calling 717-721-6196. More info.

- Earth 2 E-Town will host an Earth Day celebration at the Elizabethtown Fairgrounds, at 900 E. High St. in Elizabethtown. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature live music, food trucks, a reptile show from Forgotten Friends Reptile Sanctuary, a pop-up market, crafts for kids and a community cleanup. Admission is free. More info.

- Read Rose Books, at 23 N. Prince St., in Lancaster, will host author Annette Garber from 10 to 11 a.m. as she reads her children's book, "Carry," about caring for the Earth and celebrating it with various activities. Garber will sign copies of the books at the event. Admission is free. More info.

- Meet at the Garden in the Light mural and community garden, at 21 Locust St. in Lancaster, for an Earth Day celebration starting at noon. The event will feature performances from local artists and musicians Lisa Fairman, BenOaks, Sir Dominique Jordan, Adam Kissinger and Todd Watkins. There will be a drum circle, activities for kids, performances and more. Admission is free. More info.