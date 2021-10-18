Early Music at Saint James will return with a new season on Nov. 4.

The concert series, formed more than 10 years ago by director emerita Kathleen Spencer, presents music composed before 1800 performed on faithful reproductions or period instruments. All concerts will be offered in-person or via livestream from Saint James Episcopal Church, 103 N. Duke St.The church is handicap-accessible from Duke Street.

Tickets for all three concerts in the series are available online in advance or at the door. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students and children; cash, check or credit cards will be accepted. To purchase tickets in advance or for more information, visit saintjameslancaster.org/earlymusic.

Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.: The Baltimore Consort, “The Food of Love: Songs, Dances and Fancies for Shakespeare”

This “rambunctious sextet” now in its 41st year will present music from the Elizabethan era with songs and consort music from Shakespeare plays. The group features soprano Danielle Svonavec and a lively array of instruments including the lute, cittern, viols and flute.

Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m.: Piffaro, The Renaissance Band, “The Musical Legacy of Charles V: The Spanish-Flemish Connection”

Piffaro, a group originally from Philadelphia, features a variety of instruments including

hawms, dulcians, sackbuts, recorders and krumhorns to bagpipes, lutes, guitars, and a variety of percussion instruments. The evening’s musical selections will explore Charles V’s traveling musical establishment, his patronage to the musical arts and their effects.

May 26, 7:30 p.m.: Les Canards Chantants, “1.500 Surround Sound”

This Philly-based vocal octet will make its Lancaster debut performing songs that demonstrate the “acoustical architecture and grand polychoral style” of the 1500s, according to a news release.