A band that calls itself the world's greatest Eagles band tribute will perform at American Music Theatre this summer.

EagleMania has its music tribute down to a science, featuring both popular songs and deep cuts, as well as works from band members' solo projects.

EagleMania will perform at American Music Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Tickets cost $39 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. American Music Theatre members can purchase tickets Wednesday, April 26, at 10 a.m.

The Eagles are perhaps known best for songs like "Hotel California," "Take It Easy" and "Lyin' Eyes." The Eagles still perform in concert, with their last tour featuring a complete play-through of the album "Hotel California."

For more information, visit amtshows.com.

