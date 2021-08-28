As a journalist-turned-novelist, Richard Fellinger, of Harrisburg, is used to writing about the country’s sins in the form of hard-hitting tragic news stories.

He has written newspaper stories about the abhorrent racism of Ku Klux Klan and the violent crime of the Mafia. With “Summer of ’85,” Fellinger's latest book. the Elizabethtown College writing fellow and instructor tackles another national problem: mass shootings.

“Summer of ’85" was recently selected as a finalist in the general fiction category for the American Fiction Awards.

“I feel like these are the topics writers have to write about, and I believe that deep down,” Fellinger said in a press release for the book.

Fellinger is the author of the novel “Made to Break Your Heart” (2017) and the story collection “They Hover Over Us” (2012). “The Summer of ’85,” which was released on June 15 by TouchPoint Press, won the Seven Hills Review novel excerpt contest.

“Summer of ’85,” which also received an honorable mention in the general fiction category at the Hollywood Book Festival, is both a coming-of-age and a mid-life crisis novel that explores love and loss.

“Summer of ‘85” focuses on Dan Fehr — an editor at a Harrisburg newspaper whose second marriage is in trouble — as he learns that one of the victims of a mass shooting in Philadelphia was someone from his past. Fellinger’s former life as journalist shines through in this timely novel (Fehr’s editorial after the mass shooting opens with “Once again, a community has been ravaged by gun violence...”).

Fellinger takes an intimate look at the social issue of gun violence as he guides readers through feelings of loss and broken dreams.

Fellinger directs the Writing Wing at Elizabethtown College. He also occasionally has written columns that appear in the Opinion section of LNP | LancasterOnline.

Read an excerpt from “Summer of ‘85” here.