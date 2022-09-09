happy hauntings

File photo: Dutch Wonderland was nominated for a USAToday 10Best Reader's Choice award for "Best Theme Park Halloween Event."

Once again, a Lancaster County mainstay finds itself a contender for the USAToday's 10Best Reader's Choice Contest.

Dutch Wonderland's yearly family-friendly Halloween attraction, Happy Hauntings, was nominated for the "Best Theme Park Halloween Events" contest list.

An expert panel at USAToday picks the nominees for each category, and then readers vote for their favorite attractions.

Click here to vote for Happy Hauntings. People can vote once per day until Monday, Sept. 12 at noon. The winner will be announced Sept. 23.

Hersheypark's Halloween event was also nominated in the same category this year.

Both theme parks were nominated for the category in 2021, though neither won the award last year.

Recently, Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Ronks was nominated in the "Best Corn Maze" category. Vote for Cherry Crest here.

For more information about Dutch Wonderland, visit dutchwonderland.com

