Lancaster County landmark Dutch Wonderland is celebrating its 60th year with a number of new features and its earliest season opening to date.

Dutch Wonderland opens Saturday, April 1, and will feature the "Eggcellent Easter Celebration," starring new character Tuft the bunny, who will be available for pictures. The Easter celebration will be open every Saturday and Sunday in April.

The park will also open a new family-friendly attraction, the "Topsy Turvy Tea Party" ride. Dutch Wonderland's 60th anniversary season ends on January 1, 2024.

“As we celebrate 60 years of family memories, we’re heading into the most exciting phase in our history,” said James Paulding, Dutch Wonderland General Manager, in a press release. “Our new ride, Easter event, shows, and enhanced retail and food locations will help us elevate family bonding opportunities through magical experiences that put kids at the center of it all.”

Visit dutchwonderland.com for more information.