There were about 15 minutes to go before Dutch Wonderland opened its doors for the first time since September, and more than 100 people were already lined up outside. They wouldn’t be disappointed.

The East Lampeter Township amusement park, located at 2249 Lincoln Highway East, opened for the first time this season on Saturday morning.

“It’s nice to see so many smiling faces in the park again, whether they’re behind masks or not,” said Jeffrey Eisenberg, the park’s Director of Marketing. “We realize that this is an indicator of a return to normalcy.”

The park had been open last year from mid-July until Labor Day in what Eisenberg called a “significantly abbreviated season” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Holiday-specific events, like Happy Hauntings and Dutch Winter Wonderland, also had to be scrapped.

This year’s opening, which comes about a week or two later than the park’s typical annual opening in early May, is the first more or less normal opening the park has had since 2019.

Eisenberg said tickets to Saturday’s opening were sold out by Thursday afternoon.

“Initial indicators is that the demand is there and folks are really eager to get back out to visit amusement parks and other attractions,” he said.

Dutch Wonderland doesn’t release attendance figures publicly, though Eisenberg said he anticipated Saturday’s size-controlled crowd to be in the thousands.

Even with the high demand, lines at most rides were relatively short, in part due to only being at 50% capacity. Some of the park’s main attractions, like Merlin’s Mayhem and Kingdom Coaster, had little or no wait times.

Coming back this year are several fan favorites, such as bumper cars and the Fun Slide, that were closed last year due to pandemic restrictions. Just one ride, Kite Flight, is closed due to health restrictions this season.

Guests who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks in the park. Social distancing is still encouraged, and lines to rides and food vendors have markers on the ground that are six feet apart. Visitors do not have to provide proof of vaccination.

About half of the opening day crowd appeared to be wearing masks.

“We essentially trust our guests to follow the same recommendations from the CDC that we are as well and be respectful of the environment and be respectful of the park’s rules,” Eisenberg said. “To date, pretty much everybody has been.”

Park employees all appeared to be wearing masks and could frequently be found sanitizing surfaces.

Christina Sullivan, 34, who was visiting the park with her son Jack, 4, and daughter Gabriella, 6, said she felt safe with the park’s safety precautions.

“It’s a safe day for the kids,” the Hockessin, Delaware resident said. “The park is clean and people are being respectful of each other.”

Sullivan and her family, now in their third year of being season pass holders, didn’t go to the park last year because of the pandemic, but felt a need to go on opening day this time around so they could go on every ride.

“We love coming here,” she said. They have something here for everybody.”

State health guidelines allow the park to operate a 75% capacity, though Eisenberg says they’re sticking at 50% for now.

The self-imposed capacity limit is “really where we need to be regardless of the guidance,” he said.

“Once we started going beyond 50%, that’s when it became a little more difficult to provide adequate space for social distancing,” he added.

Eisenberg said park officials may look to increase their self-imposed capacity limits later on as additional health restrictions are lifted.

Visitors are required to purchase their tickets ahead of time online as a way of controlling park capacity. Daily ticketholders can purchase their tickets in advance online, while season ticketholders just have to enter their barcode into the park’s reservation portal.

Tickets can be sold at the gate as available, though Eisenberg warned that there was no guarantee visitors who arrive without a ticket will be able to get in.

“In all likelihood, unless there’s a large volume of reservations who don’t actually show up, we might not be able to allow anyone else into the park,” he said.

Park officials are planning for a more or less typical summer season that runs until Columbus Day weekend, and are hoping to bring back seasonal holiday events later in the year.

For now the park will only be open on weekends, but beginning in June it’ll be open five days a week, being closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Typically the park is open seven days a week by mid-June.

Eisenberg said the hope is that the park can be open on additional days this season as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

“We’re seeing great demand just today for our grand opening day,” he said.

In the meantime, those off-days will be used for staff to provide the park a more thorough cleansing than they can normally do when guests are present.

“Health and safety at an amusement park like this is always priority number one,” Eisenberg said. “That’s just evolved in ways we had never foreseen with COVID.”