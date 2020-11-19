After closing the season early in September, Dutch Wonderland is coming back for a year-ending holiday celebration.

"Holiday Lights" will have guests driving through Old Mill Stream Campground on a bright path ending up at the castle gates of Dutch Wonderland. The 1.5-mile trail features more than a million lights and will be open nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. "Holiday Lights" begins Wednesday, Dec. 2, and ends Thursday, Dec. 31, and will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Tickets for vehicles with up to eight passengers are $15 for Sundays through Thursdays and $20 for Fridays and Saturdays. Season passholders can purchase tickets for half price.

After reaching the end of the "Holiday Lights" trail, guests can then enter the castle to receive hot chocolate, a socially-distant photo with Santa and access to the gift shop. Mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced, and staff will frequently sanitize indoor areas, according to a press release. Additionally, the Dutch Wonderland Special Train will be open for rides. According to Dutch Wonderland Director of Marketing Jeffrey Eisenberg, train cars won't have a fixed capacity, but rather be dependent on the size of individual parties.

"The idea for Holiday Lights came about well after we closed Dutch Wonderland for the season on Labor Day," says Eisenberg about the theme park's first drive-through experience. "Our team began discussing future plans with social distancing requirements in mind, and we realized our campground might be the perfect spot to provide guests the type of holiday experience that families look for this time of year."

For more information, visit dutchwonderland.com.