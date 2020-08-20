Dutch Wonderland's already-shortened 57th season is soon coming to a close.

The amusement park on Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, which opened just a little more than a month ago, will close to the public after Labor Day weekend and is set to reopen in 2021.

“While this year hasn’t gone like any of us hoped, we’re glad we could provide some happy memories during this tough stretch,” Dutch Wonderland General Manager Laura Charles said in a press release.

“We’re so thankful to our team members for the fantastic job they’ve done in implementing high standards of cleanliness and safety, and to our guests for following these new measures and placing their confidence in us for fun family outings this summer.”

Dutch Wonderland premiered several upgraded health policies upon its opening on July 18, including scheduled ride cleanings, encouraged mask use and two contained areas designed for short "mask breaks."

Season passes purchased for this season will be extended through the 2021 season. Dutch Wonderland remains open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Monday, Sept. 7. Until then, the park is offering up to 50% off of tickets daily.