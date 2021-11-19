It has been nearly two years since Dutch Wonderland hosted a Christmas event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so park operators plan to do things big for its return Saturday, Nov. 20.

Namely, the biggest addition will be that parents can now enjoy beer while at the amusement park.

Penley's Pretzel Pub, which had its debut during Dutch Wonderland's Halloween event, Happy Hauntings, will feature beer and hard cider, as well as several different types of pretzels and sandwiches on pretzel buns.

Jeff Eisenberg, director of marketing, talks about the all-new pub, which is reopening during Dutch Winter Wonderland this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/JVvR43TWo8 — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) November 17, 2021

This is the first time that Dutch Wonderland has sold alcohol since its inception in 1963.

Here's everything you need to know about Penley's Pretzel Pub and the upcoming Dutch Winter Wonderland event.

Origin of Penley's

Dutch Wonderland has considered adding booze to its repertoire for years, says Jeff Eisenberg, director of marketing.

They decided this year would be the year to try it. "We're not just going to blanket the park and put it at every location," Eisenberg says. "We're just going to do a small, contained pilot... We kind of foresaw that it might be of guest interest."

Penley's Pretzel Pub is toward the back of Dutch Wonderland, near the Frog Hopper and That Panini Place. Formerly, Penley's was a pizza place.

Got to taste test some of the foods at Penley’s Pretzel Pub. In front is a dessert pretzel that comes with a frosting dip and a caramel dip. My favorite, though, was the mostly eaten jalapeño pretzel in the back right, hiding from my gaze. (It’s stuffed with cheese!) pic.twitter.com/xYqUZWFZpf — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) November 17, 2021

The pretzel to the right was literally bigger than my head. And had a delish honey mustard dipping sauce. Also featuring the nub of the beautiful, mostly eaten jalapeño pretzel. pic.twitter.com/QxRemdi5Uc — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) November 17, 2021

The pub has gotten good reception from guests so far, Eisenberg says.

"Some of my favorite comments include, 'Was this here all summer and I just missed it?' ... They were disappointed they didn't find it sooner," Eisenberg says. "Or, 'What took you so long?'"

Dutch Wonderland wants to keep local beers on tap at the pub. Currently, the park features brews from Lancaster Brewing Company, Yuengling, Samuel Adams and Angry Orchard. (Samuel Adams and Angry Orchard are based in other places than Pennsylvania, though most of the brewing for these beverages is done in-state).

"We don't want to go for that corporate feel," Eisenberg says. "We want that authentic Lancaster feel. We're central PA's family park, and that's what we were really trying to do."

I was at Dutch Wonderland today for a preview of Penley’s Pretzel Pub, the park’s first foray into selling booze in its almost 60 years of operation. The reception has been very positive so far, says marketing director Jeff Eisenberg. pic.twitter.com/k2oExF5I2a — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) November 17, 2021

The pub operates off a catering arrangement as part of the Cartoon Network Hotel's liquor license, Eisenberg says. Dutch Wonderland and the Cartoon Network Hotel are both owned by Palace Entertainment.

There are no definite plans of expansion in the future, but the park is considering securing a liquor license of its own in the future, Eisenberg says.

For those visiting the pub during the Dutch Winter Wonderland event, the pub will be open during operating hours, and will serve alcohol from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 3 to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Dutch Winter Wonderland basics

Dutch Winter Wonderland will run from Saturday, Nov. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

The event will happen on Saturdays and Sundays most weeks leading up to Christmas, but will be open daily from Sunday, Dec. 26 to Sunday, Jan. 2. The park will not be open on Christmas.

I was at Dutch Wonderland today for a story and…. Look at these friends. Good friends. Soft friends. pic.twitter.com/zpsSWJnE65 — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) November 17, 2021

General admission tickets for Dutch Winter Wonderland currently cost $29.99 online. There are other options for military ($19.99), first responders ($19.99) and family 4-packs ($24.99 per ticket). Parking costs $10 per car. Children ages 2 and under are free.

Dutch Wonderland will feature over a million Christmas lights this year, and several of the rides will still be open for kids and adults alike. If weather cooperates, the park's roller coasters — Merlin's Mayhem, Kingdom Coaster and Joust Family Coaster — will all be open to ride.

There will also be the opportunity for kids to have cookies with Santa at the park.

Each weekend has its own theme.

Nov. 20-21: Toys for Tots drive. Kids who bring a new toy to Dutch Wonderland to donate will get a free ticket, valid for those ages 12 and under.

Toys for Tots drive. Kids who bring a new toy to Dutch Wonderland to donate will get a free ticket, valid for those ages 12 and under. Nov. 26: World's largest ugly sweater party. Dutch Wonderland is partnering with its sister parks to try to break a world record for most people in ugly sweaters.

World's largest ugly sweater party. Dutch Wonderland is partnering with its sister parks to try to break a world record for most people in ugly sweaters. Nov. 26-28: Black Friday blowout sale. Spend $50 and get a free gift bag worth $70.

Black Friday blowout sale. Spend $50 and get a free gift bag worth $70. Dec. 4-5 : Cotton Candy weekend. Dutch Wonderland will make drinks for kids featuring glow cotton candy.

: Cotton Candy weekend. Dutch Wonderland will make drinks for kids featuring glow cotton candy. Dec. 11-12 : Give back weekend. Donate a brand-new baby blanket and receive free parking, in partnership with the Sweet Pea project.

: Give back weekend. Donate a brand-new baby blanket and receive free parking, in partnership with the Sweet Pea project. Dec. 18-19: Lancaster craft market: Tons of vendors at Dutch Wonderland.

Lancaster craft market: Tons of vendors at Dutch Wonderland. Dec. 31: Duke's Diamond new year's party. Kids will celebrate the new year with a juice box toast and a diamond-themed drop.

Masks will not be required, though those who are unvaccinated are advised to wear a mask in the park, says Eisenberg. But there's no formal mandate, and workers at Dutch Wonderland will not check for vaccination cards. The park follows the most up-to-date Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Eisenberg says.

It's the biggest Christmas event for Dutch Wonderland yet, Eisenberg says. Recently, Dutch Winter Wonderland was nominated for the USA Today 10Best Awards for the best holiday event at a theme park. Those interested can vote for the park here.

For more information about Dutch Wonderland and its events, visit dutchwonderland.com.