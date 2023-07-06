I-105's annual Fallfest returns to Lancaster County this year with country star Dustin Lynch as its headliner.

Lynch is best known for songs like "Small Town Boy," "Seein' Red," "Ridin' Roads" and "Thinking 'Bout You."

Country music radio station I-105 WIOV will host its annual country music festival Fallfest Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Overlook Community Campus in Manheim Township.

Overlook Community Campus originally hosted Fallfest from 2008-2018 before the festival moved to the Maple Grove Raceway in Berks County from 2019-2022.

Other performers announced for this year's Fallfest include "Sunny and 75" singer Joe Nichols, "Kiss Somebody" singer Morgan Evans and "Thinking 'Bout You" collaborator MacKenzie Porter.

Regional musicians slated for Fallfest include Cumberland County native country singers Ben Gallaher and Gillian Smith.

Typically, I-105 WIOV hosts the Showdown in the Park at the New Holland Community Memorial Park, where local musicians compete for a chance to perform at Fallfest. This year, the event was canceled due to forecasted severe weather, so no opener was chosen.

Tickets for 2023's Fallfest are currently on sale on I-105 WIOV's website. General admission tickets cost $20 ($25 after fees), VIP tickets cost $50 ($63.75 after fees) and an on-site parking pass is $25 ($34.81 after fees). Children 5 years old or younger can attend for free.

For more information, visit wiov.com.