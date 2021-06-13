When Edward Fernandez selected “The Boys in the Band” for the first full-capacity onstage production at Ephrata Performing Arts Center since early 2020, he wanted a show that would have impact.

“The Boys in the Band” premieres on Thursday and runs through June 26 at the quiet theater at the edge of Ephrata Park. But there is nothing quiet about Fernandez’s choice for the first live, full-capacity play.

“This is a play that is powerful and compelling. It’s set in 1968, and it’s about a group of gay men who are marginalized in society,” says artistic director Fernandez, who is directing the show. “As a gay man, I have a special kinship to this play.”

Mart Crowley’s play “The Boys in the Band” may have debuted off-Broadway in 1968, but Fernandez feels that it is still relevant today in the way it shines a light on the angst and insecurities of a group of men who are often stereotyped.

“I have asked other gay men if they think it’s outdated, and they don’t seem to think so. It may be a different time period, but it’s timeless,” says Fernandez, who is known for stretching boundaries at EPAC.

He admits that there a few logistical reasons for starting off the live season with “The Boys in the Band.” For one, the cast is small, just nine characters. The set is simple and so is costuming. There is no music, singing or dancing. It’s a play that allows EPAC to dip its toes into getting back to live theater.

During the pandemic, EPAC offered streaming performances of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” and “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” among others. The offerings kept them afloat and audiences engaged, Fernandez says.

“We are all looking forward to getting back to live theater,” says Fernandez, adding that he was looking for a show that would pack a punch.

It’s also packed with scathing humor, dark wit and lots of booze. The alcohol flows freely here, whether it’s whiskey, scotch, vodka, beer or expensive wine, as a group of gay men get together for a birthday party in a New York City apartment.

There are elements of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” with a drunken, no-holds-barred barrage of barbs and merciless insults. As Fernandez admits, “The Boys in the Band” can be played darkly, but he chooses to play up the clever humor of characters who have one real thing in common: their homosexuality.

“Casting this play came together easily,” says Fernandez, explaining that some had already done a staged reading in 2019 for the Queer Voice Festival.

The protagonist is Michael, played by Bob Breen, who is the host of the party and a “frenemy” to all, with his sharp sarcasm. He wonders aloud what would happen “If only we could not hate each other so much.”

Then there is Wes Wilson as the conflicted Donald, and Michael Roman as sentimental librarian Bernard. Jordan Ross Weinhold is the flamboyant Emory, Brad DeLeone is commercial artist Larry, and Zach Haines is his live-in boyfriend Hank, who is married to a woman and “passes” as straight. Alexander Gawn is birthday boy Harold and Bailey Ammons is Cowboy, the only character who seems to accept his gayness. Nick Smith is Alan, the only straight character and Michael’s college friend, who crashes the party unexpectedly and has his own secret.

Fernandez isn’t concerned that “The Boys in the Band” has become obsolete. It was bold and shocking in 1968, yet has remained relevant for revivals that include its 50th anniversary revival on Broadway in 2018, with actors who included Brian Hutchison, Andrew Rannells, Michael Benjamin Washington, Zachary Quinto, and Jim Parsons. Netflix adapted the play for its film version in 2020.

“There is a universality of people struggling with their identities and sexuality that stands the test of time,” Fernandez says. “It’s about truth telling.”

In fact, the meaning of the title “The Boys in the Band” is centered around sometimes brutal honesty. There is no band. These “boys” are not in a band. The line comes from the Judy Garland classic “A Star is Born,” when James Mason calms the anxious singer by telling her to relax, “You’re singing for yourself and the boys in the band.”

It’s also a play about survival, and the EPAC family knows all about that. While 2020 was a very bad year for everyone, it became extra bad for EPAC when COVID-19 forced the shutdown of the musical “The Curious Incident of the Dog in Night-Time” in March. In May, a faulty sprinkler caused flooding in the basement. Then in November, a fire damaged the box office area of the theatre, topped off by further damage from the water used to fight the fire. The box office has since been renovated.

“Our board and patrons came to the rescue with financial and emotional support,” Fernandez says. “I can’t thank them enough. We have been able to survive a year of fire, flood, pandemic, and no locusts yet.”

After “The Boys in the Band,” EPAC has big plans for the rest of the 2021 Season, with Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” in July, “Hedda Gabler” in September, the musical “Something Rotten!” and “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” in October and “Les Misérables School Edition” in December.

IF YOU GO • What: Ephrata Performing Arts Center's production of the play “The Boys in the Band.” • When: Thursday, June 17, to Saturday, June 26. Performances Wednesday and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; additional 2 p.m. matinee June 26. • Cost: $30-$35. n More info: 717-733-7966 or ephrataperformingsarts center.com.