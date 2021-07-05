A Lancaster County native who has performed on the stages of many local theaters — and on Broadway — will take the national stage Tuesday night, appearing in his audition for NBC's "America's Got Talent."

Donovan Michael Hoffer, a 2009 Penn Manor High School graduate, auditioned for the TV talent competition back in April. He told LNP | LancasterOnline last month he auditioned with a song from "Phantom of the Opera," because the "AGT" producers wanted him to display his operatic side.

In addition to performing in shows at Penn Manor — and winning a National Youth Theatre Award — Hoffer has appeared in shows at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, the Ephrata Performing Arts Center and Prima Theatre. He has performed in several Fulton Theatre productions, as well, including his 2018 role as Clopin in "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."

He also appeared on Broadway in 2018's "Rocktopia," a concert musical that combined classical and rock music.

Now based in Chicago, Hoffer returned to Lancaster last month as part of the three-person cast of Prima's rock show "Queen/Journey" — belting out the classic rock tunes of those two iconic bands and putting his impressive vocal range on full display.

During this audition phase of the "AGT" show, celebrity judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell decide which acts — ranging from singers to acrobats and magicians to stand-up comics — will move on to later phases of the competition. The winner of this season will receive $1 million and a featured performance at the Luxor Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Hoffer is not the only singer with Lancaster County connections who has auditioned for "America's Got Talent" this year.

New York-based JW's Inspirational Singers, featuring four Lancaster performers — Reji Woods, Michael Fisher, Jay Poff and Joshua William Green — also auditioned in April. The episode on which the judges voted to advance them to the next round, on the strength of their performance of the Oscar-nominated song, "Stand Up," from the film "Harriet."

In addition, T.3, a three-tenor group that performed at the Fulton Theatre last month, also advanced to the next round during their "AGT" episode last month.

"America's Got Talent" starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday on NBC affiliates including WGAL 8, Lancaster, and WCAU NBC 10, Philadelphia. It's also available either live or the next day on such streaming services as Hulu, Fubo and Peacock.

You can see a sample of Hoffer's recent work with Prima in the video below. Streaming access to "Queen/Journey" can be purchased now through the end of the year at primatheatre.org.

Any Way You Want It from Prima Theatre on Vimeo.