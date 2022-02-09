A musical tour dedicated to "Queen of Disco" Donna Summer will stop at Hershey Theatre this Valentine's Day.

Performers on the tour for "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" will sing more than 20 of Summer's hits, including "Love to Love You Baby," "Hot Stuff" and "Last Dance."

There are two Lancaster County connections in the tour.

Lititz native Kayleigh Hegarty, who now lives in New York, is an assistant dance captain and swing actor for the production. Hegarty has performed in a few local theatres, including Prima Theatre ("Beach Party Blast," "Oz in Concert") and the American Music Theatre (Christmas shows, "Ovation," "Music of the Night").

Swing actors can fill in for several different roles if someone has to call out due to illness or injury. (Read more about how a local theatre used swing actors to prevent cancellations.)

Actor and dancer Stephen Vaught is also a swing actor in the tour. Vaught has performed in several productions at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, including "Holiday Inn," "Will Rogers Follies" and "Honk!"

"Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" will make its stop at the Hershey Theatre, at 15 E. Caracas Ave. in Hershey, on Monday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

The tour will continue in cities like Boston, Detroit and San Antonio before coming back to Lancaster County for a run at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre from June 10 to 25.

More information, including dates and prices of each show, can be found on the tour's website.

There's also a quiz on the tour's website where you can find out which version of Summer you are (this writer got "Duckling Donna," saying "you're a rising star looking for your big break").

For more information about the Hershey Theatre leg of the tour, visit hersheyentertainment.com.