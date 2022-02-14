The nominees for the 14th annual Hershey Theatre Apollo awards, which highlights local high school student productions, have been announced, including several nominees from Lancaster County high schools.

Hershey Theatre Apollo awards are meant to be like the high school equivalent of Broadway's Tony awards, according to a press release.

Nominees were chosen from 15 casts from 13 local schools. In all, 17 awards will be presented at the ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Honorable mentions will be given to students who "met specific criteria in play performances," according to a press release. They will also be recognized at the ceremony.

Here are the nominees and honorable mentions.

Outstanding Student Playwright

- Walker Carnathan for “If Cain Were Able” – Bishop McDevitt High School

- Grace Duong for “Here Lies Marshall Clark” – Palmyra Area High School

- Caroline Sandman for “On Hold” – Bishop McDevitt High School

- Hannah Slobozien for “The Bingo Club” – Donegal High School

- Audrey Wierzbicki for “To Use One's Voice” – Bishop McDevitt High School

Honorable Mention

- Christopher Krall for “Onstage Minimum Wage” – Bishop McDevitt High School

- Leah Ruiz-Velasco for “Wait With Your Shadow” – Bishop McDevitt High School

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play

- Giselle Bartlett as Mitzi in “A Murder Is Announced” – Encore Homeschool Productions

- Tori Bressler as Lily Belle Savage in “The Curious Savage” – Elizabethtown Area High School

- Mel Hoffman as Juror #2 in “12 Angry Jurors” – Camp Hill High School

- Nicholas Jacobs as Juror #12 in “12 Angry Jurors” – Camp Hill High School

- Daniela Offner as Folly in “A Play About A Dragon” – Palmyra Area High School

Honorable Mention

- Carolyn Clouser as Juror #11 in “12 Angry Jurors” – Lower Dauphin High School

- David Taylor as King Stanley in “A Play About A Dragon” – Palmyra Area High School

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

- Lunden McClain as Mrs. Grose in “The Innocents” – Central Dauphin East High School

- Emma Riethmiller as Dora “Bunny” Bunner in “A Murder Is Announced” – Encore Homeschool Productions

- Nadia Rivera as Susie Bones/Harry/Myrtle in “Puffs” – Donegal High School

- Ellie Smith as Florence Williams in “The Curious Savage” – Elizabethtown Area High School

Honorable Mention

- Cecelia Feichtel as Lady Bracknell in “The Importance of Being Earnest” – Cumberland Valley High School

- Cheyleigh Hykes as Flora in “The Innocents” – Central Dauphin East High School

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

- Gerson Malave Cortes as Cederic/Mr. Voldy in “Puffs” – Donegal High School

- Brendan Fritz as Ferris Jay in “The Curious Savage” – Elizabethtown Area High School

- Devin Hardy as Juror #4 in ”12 Angry Jurors” – Milton Hershey School, Defense Cast

- Sam Wilkins as Juror #10 in “12 Angry Jurors” – Camp Hill High School

Honorable Mention

- Mason Barrick as Juror #4 in “12 Angry Jurors” – Lower Dauphin High School

- Aiden Criley as Wadsworth in “Clue” – Dauphin County Technical School

- Bryan Murray as Jeffrey in “The Curious Savage” – Elizabethtown Area High School

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

- Lauren Diaz as Cecily Cardew in “The Importance of Being Earnest” – Cumberland Valley High School

- Abigail Foran as Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie in “Steel Magnolias” – Lower Dauphin High School

- Keli Georges as Mrs. Ethel Savage in “The Curious Savage” – Elizabethtown Area High School

- Adria McCurdy as Miss Giddens in “The Innocents” – Central Dauphin East High School

Honorable Mention

- Alicia Jones as M’Lynn Eatenton in “Steel Magnolias” – Lower Dauphin High School

- Leighann Koppenhofer as Gwendolyn Fairfax in “The Importance of Being Earnest” – Cumberland Valley High School

- Hailey Webb as Miss Scarlet in “Clue” – Dauphin County Technical School

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

- Brett Foltz as Algernon Moncrieff in “The Importance of Being Earnest” – Cumberland Valley High School

- Adam Heineman as Colonel Mustard in “Clue” – Dauphin County Technical School

- Mohan Lall as Juror #3 in “12 Angry Jurors” – Milton Hershey School, Defense Cast

- Hudson Millar as Juror #8 in “12 Angry Jurors” – Lower Dauphin High School

Honorable Mention

- Ryan Bedi as Wayne Hopkins in “Puffs” – Donegal High School

- Walker Carnathan as Colonel Mustard in “Clue” – Bishop McDevitt High School

Outstanding Play

- Central Dauphin East High School – “The Innocents”

- Donegal High School – “Puffs”

- Elizabethtown Area High School – “The Curious Savage”

- Lower Dauphin High School – “Steel Magnolias”

Honorable Mention

- Lower Dauphin High School – “12 Angry Jurors”