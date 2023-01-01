There’s Finn and Ted and Mika. There’s Shadow and Duke and Brownie too. And don’t forget Bean and Moon and Zion.

These are the dogs of Steve Ember’s new 2023 calendar. It’s a tribute to nearly 50 dogs he has met along the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail.

“Happy Tails on the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail” consists of many of the photographs Ember has taken while traveling along the trail on his tryke, with permission from their owners.

At first, Ember posted his pup pictures online, introducing some of his new friends. He enjoyed learning their names and getting to know their personalities.

Ember said that out of some 180 dogs he met on the rail trail, only two had the same name: both Huskies named Shadow.

After a while, he considered collecting them in a calendar, at the suggestion of a few dog owners.

“I have never done a calendar before, and I thought that might be a lot of fun,” said Ember, who has designed puzzles, wooden blocks and books.

Proceeds raised from the calendar will benefit the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, a pet rescue organization.

Ember and his wife Maryjane have a 10-year-old Cairn terrier named Angus. (Angus wasn’t on the trail with Ember, though, because the photographer rides his recumbent trike.)

Once he got all his photographs together, he set out to design his calendar, selecting some of the happiest dogs. He hoped his pictures showed the unique personality of each pup on the trail.

“I still can’t get over all the happy smiling faces. I met many of them many times, and felt like I formed a friendship with some of them, and their humans,” Ember says.