Performer Robert Brock sits with his marionettes, created by hand. Photo courtesy of Alexander Monelli

After several screenings both locally and in other cities, documentarian Alexander Monelli's film "Marionette Land" will premiere on local PBS affiliate WITF at 9 p.m. on June 17.

The film stars Lancaster Marionette Theater owner and mainstay Robert Brock and was filmed in what would end up being the final months of the theater's existence. After Brock first had to close the doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he confirmed in November of last year that the Water Street theater would not reopen.

"Marionette Land" is a feature length documentary about Robert Brock and his magical marionette theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. For 30 years Robert Brock has entertained families with his creative and unique one-man marionette productions of classics like Wizard of Oz and Peter Pan. Brock also produces grown-up shows where he performs as famous divas like Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, and Carol Channing. Robert lives above his puppet theatre with his mom and business partner, Mary Lou, and he must now face new challenges as he enters the self-proclaimed third act of his life. This film goes into his unique and disciplined creative process from making puppets to preparing for shows, Robert Brock does it all... even tap dancing.

"Marionette Land" will be a spectacular adventure filled with humor, wonder, drama, and a little bit of that Robert Brock charm.

marionetteland.com

facebook.com/marionettelandfilm

The film has received accolades at numerous local film festivals, including "Best Documentary" at the Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival and a special jury prize at the Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival.

In addition to the PBS premiere, "Marionette Land" is currently free to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription.

