After several screenings both locally and in other cities, documentarian Alexander Monelli's film "Marionette Land" will premiere on local PBS affiliate WITF at 9 p.m. on June 17.

The film stars Lancaster Marionette Theater owner and mainstay Robert Brock and was filmed in what would end up being the final months of the theater's existence. After Brock first had to close the doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he confirmed in November of last year that the Water Street theater would not reopen.

The film has received accolades at numerous local film festivals, including "Best Documentary" at the Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival and a special jury prize at the Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival.

In addition to the PBS premiere, "Marionette Land" is currently free to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription.