Wanted: Musically inclined teens who want to headline a Music Friday event in Lancaster city this September.

The City of Lancaster, Music For Everyone, True2You Entertainment and the Young Musician Academy have partnered up to hold auditions for teens who want to show off their musical prowess. Solo act and groups are welcome.

Auditions will be held at Tellus360 on Sunday, Aug. 21, from noon to 4 p.m. Performers of any genre are welcome, from spoken word to rock to hip-hop.

Interested parties can reserve an audition time by scanning the QR code in the Facebook post below, or by visiting lanc.news/MusicAudition2022.

The QR code and link open to a Google Form where people can read the rules, submit their audition information and, if they can't attend the in-person audition, submit a video audition.

The act that wins gets to perform at Binns Park for Music Friday on Sept. 16.