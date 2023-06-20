Chesapeake City, Maryland, is a town defined by a canal. More precisely, it’s a town cut in half by a canal.

The Chesapeake & Delaware Canal, known as the C&D Canal, is a busy, 14-mile working body of water that connects the Elk River, at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, with the Delaware River, at Delaware City, Delaware.

Initially dug in the 1820s, and later expanded to 450 feet across and 35 feet deep, it’s a canal for pleasure boats, barges, jet skis and more to navigate, and it provides a conduit for a lot of ship traffic bound for the Port of Baltimore. But it’s also a pleasant canal to walk along and watch the boats go by, or to sit next to on a summer day and relax with a meal, an ice cream cone or just your thoughts.

At about an hour and a quarter from Lancaster, it makes a great day trip.

Two sides of town

In the mid-17th century, the town was founded as a land grant of 4,000 acres from Lord Baltimore to Augustine Herman, a surveyor and mapmaker from Bohemia — the present-day Czech Republic. Herman agreed to make a map of the region in exchange for the land, which was called Bohemia Manor and later Little Bohemia.

The north and south sides of Chesapeake City, separated by the canal and connected by a suspension arch bridge, offer different attractions for visitors.

The southern side of town boasts a few streets filled with eateries, magnolia trees, the Pell Gardens park, a boat marina, a couple of free museums and pretty historic homes, bed-and-breakfast inns and shop buildings, many built in the 19th century. Metal plaques in front of many of the buildings offer their history.

Art galleries, clothing boutiques and gift shops occupy historic houses along Bohemia Street and its side streets.

Don’t miss the Old Gray Mare Gift Shoppe, 17 Bohemia Ave., filled with two floors of Maryland- and Delaware-themed items from kitchen wares to candles.

If you’re just in town to hang out on the water, there are benches along the marina for sitting and watching the boats go by. There are also a few places to grab a bite or a brew.

The Chesapeake Inn is a busy place on weekends, with dining inside and live music, drinks and light fare on the Deck and Tiki Bar next to the marina.

The Bayard House restaurant, thought to be located in the oldest building in town, circa 1780, offers dining upstairs and along the canal on the downstairs patio.

Next door, grab an ice cream in the pastel-pink building that houses the Canal Creamery and Sweet Shoppe. I tried a dish of the caramel-and-toffee-flavored Canal Diggers Crunch.

For an iced coffee and a breakfast pastry or lunch sandwich — at tables inside or out on the porch — visit Cafe on the Bay, at 19 Bohemia Ave.

Other places to try are Prime 225 steakhouse, Bayheads Brewing Company, the Rummer Lounge for rum-style cocktails and The Taproom for all-you-can-eat crabs.

And, if relaxing on the water has you and your partner feeling romantic, Chesapeake City even boasts the Little Wedding Chapel, built circa 1879, at 102 Bohemia Ave.

On the northern side of the canal are mainly residences, a popular water-side restaurant and a walking and biking trail.

Schaefer's Canal House, 208 Bank St., seems to be busy all day long on warm weekends. It offers dining indoors, on the deck and at a tiki bar. On my most recent visit in May, I ordered takeout online, and picked up a yummy crab cake sandwich on a brioche bun, with some sweet potato fries — which I ate at a picnic table in nearby Lum’s Pond State Park in Delaware (see Side Trips, below).

The other attraction on the north side is the Ben Cardin Trail, a paved path — between the canal and the broad backyards of private residences — that takes walkers, joggers and cyclists into Delaware.

Near Shaefer’s, you can use an app on your phone to rent a bike from a rack along the canal.

After about 2 miles, the trail becomes the Mike Castle Trail at the Delaware state line, and proceeds to Delaware City.

Museums

To learn more about the town and the canal, you can visit two free, self-guided museums on the south side.

The C&D Canal Museum, at 815 Bethel Road, offers a history of the digging of the canal, with an introductory video, artifacts and a room containing a vintage steam engine that ran the canal’s lift wheel pumping station in the mid-19th century. The museum is next to the building housing the Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the canal.

In the downtown area on Fridays and Saturdays, check out the Chesapeake City museum, in the back of 98 Bohemia Ave., which tells the history of the place through artifacts about such aspects of town life as its fraternal organizations, notable residents, a man who collected vintage irons and the local Ukrainian community.

Parking in Chesapeake City is available on the streets around the business district on the south side of the canal, or in the free visitor lot under the suspension bridge, off Charles Street. Parking is available next to Schaefer’s and along Lock Street on the north side; Schaefer’s overflow parking is on the other side of Bank Street.

SIDE TRIPS If a visit to Chesapeake City doesn’t take up your whole day, here are some possible side trips. — Lums Pond State Park, about 6 miles away in Bear, Delaware, offers hiking, paddle boats, kayaking, zip lining and more on about 1,800 acres around a lake-like pond. — Crystal Beach, Maryland, also known as White Crystal Beach, offers a sandy beach for recreation — for a small admission fee — during the summer months, along the Elk River. It’s about 15 miles from Chesapeake City. — Lake Bohemia State Park, Maryland, about 6 miles away via Route 213, is near agricultural land that was part of Augustine Herman’s property. For a fee, it offers recreation along the Bohemia River, including camping, hiking and a boat launch.