Schaefer's Canal House stands on the north side of Chesapeake City, in the shadow of the canal bridge that joins the two halves of the town. It's a busy place, and a nice place to sit by the water with a plate of seafood.
The Bayard House restaurant is located in what is believed to be the oldest building in Chesapeake City, Maryland. The building was built circa 1780 and opened as a tavern and inn in 1829. It was restored in 1983 by Allaire du Pont, a member of the prominent du Pont family who ran a racehorse stable in Chesapeake City. Its back patio offers dining right by the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal.
Chesapeake City, Maryland, is a town defined by a canal. More precisely, it’s a town cut in half by a canal.
The Chesapeake & Delaware Canal, known as the C&D Canal, is a busy, 14-mile working body of water that connects the Elk River, at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, with the Delaware River, at Delaware City, Delaware.
Initially dug in the 1820s, and later expanded to 450 feet across and 35 feet deep, it’s a canal for pleasure boats, barges, jet skis and more to navigate, and it provides a conduit for a lot of ship traffic bound for the Port of Baltimore. But it’s also a pleasant canal to walk along and watch the boats go by, or to sit next to on a summer day and relax with a meal, an ice cream cone or just your thoughts.
At about an hour and a quarter from Lancaster, it makes a great day trip.
A crab sculpture looks over the start of the Ben Cardin Trail on the north side of Chesapeake City.
Schaefer's Canal House restaurant on the C&D Canal in Chesapeake City is a busy place. If you'd rather get your crab cake and sweet potato fries to go, you can take it to nearby Lums Pond State Park about 6 miles down the road in Delaware and enjoy it at a picnic table.
Chesapeake City's Pell Gardens Park has a covered stage, right, offering concerts and other events in the summer. Live music and fireworks are scheduled for listening and viewing in the park on July 2.
The C&D Canal Museum in Chesapeake City contains the history of the canal that divides this Delaware town so boats can sail from the Delaware River to the Chesapeake Bay and up to the Port of Baltimore.
Chesapeake City, Maryland: A day by the canal [photos]
The town of Chesapeake City, Maryland, is cut in half by the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal. There's plenty to do, see and eat on both sides of town during a day trip from Lancaster County.
A crab sculpture looks over the start of the Ben Cardin Trail on the north side of Chesapeake City.
Turn your back to the canal at the marina on 2nd Street in Chesapeake City and enjoy the view of historic buildings and the canal bridge through public gardens.
Shops, boutiques and galleries fill historic houses on Chesapeake City's Bohemia Avenue.
On the north side of Chesapeake City, you can walk toward Delaware — watching all kinds of watercraft sail through the canal as you go — on the Ben Cardin C&D Canal Trail.
On the north side of Chesapeake City, you can walk toward Delaware on the Ben Cardin C&D Canal Trail.
Fancy a sweet treat while you're in Chesapeake City. Buy an ice cream cone at the Canal Creamery Sweet Shoppe and sit at a picnic table by the C&D canal to watch the boats go by.
Park your boat at the Chesapeake Inn Restaurant & Marina, or just go in for a bite inside or an adult beverage on The Deck by the canal.
Getting hitched in Chesapeake City, Maryland? Your ceremony can be really intimate in this little wedding chapel that dates to 1870.
At the entrance to the Ben Cardin Trail in Chesapeake City, Maryland, you can use an app on your phone to rent a bike to ride the trail toward Delaware.
All sorts and sizes of boats use the C&D Canal to cut through from Delaware to the Chesapeake Bay.
The back patio of the historic Bayard House restaurant in Chesapeake City looks over the canal.
Water craft from jet skis to barges sail through the C&D Canal at Chesapeake City.
A view of the C&D Canal bridge from the north side of Chesapeake City.
Pell Gardens in Chesapeake City is nice place for a stroll.
Looking toward the canal bridge from the Ben Cardin Trail on the north side of Chesapeake City, Maryland.
Sitting by the C&D canal in Chesapeake City is a nice destination for a day trip from Lancaster.
Pell Gardens in Chesapeake City offers flora and a fountain.
A view of the C&D canal bridge from the north side of Chesapeake City.
Historic home line the streets of Chesapeake City, Maryland.
The Old Gray Mare Gift Shoppe on Bohemia Avenue in Chesapeake City has gifts representing the Delmarva area.
A historic bank building holds a jewelry store in Chesapeake City.
A town clock stands watch over Bohemia Avenue in Chesapeake City, Maryland.
Enjoy coffee, a breakfast sandwich or pastry or lunch at Cafe on the Bay on Bohemia Avenue in Chesapeake City. There's seating inside or on the porch — with a view of the canal and marina.
Two sides of town
In the mid-17th century, the town was founded as a land grant of 4,000 acres from Lord Baltimore to Augustine Herman, a surveyor and mapmaker from Bohemia — the present-day Czech Republic. Herman agreed to make a map of the region in exchange for the land, which was called Bohemia Manor and later Little Bohemia.
The north and south sides of Chesapeake City, separated by the canal and connected by a suspension arch bridge, offer different attractions for visitors.
The southern side of town boasts a few streets filled with eateries, magnolia trees, the Pell Gardens park, a boat marina, a couple of free museums and pretty historic homes, bed-and-breakfast inns and shop buildings, many built in the 19th century. Metal plaques in front of many of the buildings offer their history.
Art galleries, clothing boutiques and gift shops occupy historic houses along Bohemia Street and its side streets.
Don’t miss the Old Gray Mare Gift Shoppe, 17 Bohemia Ave., filled with two floors of Maryland- and Delaware-themed items from kitchen wares to candles.
If you’re just in town to hang out on the water, there are benches along the marina for sitting and watching the boats go by. There are also a few places to grab a bite or a brew.
The Chesapeake Inn is a busy place on weekends, with dining inside and live music, drinks and light fare on the Deck and Tiki Bar next to the marina.
The Bayard House restaurant, thought to be located in the oldest building in town, circa 1780, offers dining upstairs and along the canal on the downstairs patio.
Next door, grab an ice cream in the pastel-pink building that houses the Canal Creamery and Sweet Shoppe. I tried a dish of the caramel-and-toffee-flavored Canal Diggers Crunch.
For an iced coffee and a breakfast pastry or lunch sandwich — at tables inside or out on the porch — visit Cafe on the Bay, at 19 Bohemia Ave.
Other places to try are Prime 225 steakhouse, Bayheads Brewing Company, the Rummer Lounge for rum-style cocktails and The Taproom for all-you-can-eat crabs.
And, if relaxing on the water has you and your partner feeling romantic, Chesapeake City even boasts the Little Wedding Chapel, built circa 1879, at 102 Bohemia Ave.
On the northern side of the canal are mainly residences, a popular water-side restaurant and a walking and biking trail.
Schaefer's Canal House, 208 Bank St., seems to be busy all day long on warm weekends. It offers dining indoors, on the deck and at a tiki bar. On my most recent visit in May, I ordered takeout online, and picked up a yummy crab cake sandwich on a brioche bun, with some sweet potato fries — which I ate at a picnic table in nearby Lum’s Pond State Park in Delaware (see Side Trips, below).
The other attraction on the north side is the Ben Cardin Trail, a paved path — between the canal and the broad backyards of private residences — that takes walkers, joggers and cyclists into Delaware.
Near Shaefer’s, you can use an app on your phone to rent a bike from a rack along the canal.
After about 2 miles, the trail becomes the Mike Castle Trail at the Delaware state line, and proceeds to Delaware City.
Museums
To learn more about the town and the canal, you can visit two free, self-guided museums on the south side.
The C&D Canal Museum, at 815 Bethel Road, offers a history of the digging of the canal, with an introductory video, artifacts and a room containing a vintage steam engine that ran the canal’s lift wheel pumping station in the mid-19th century. The museum is next to the building housing the Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the canal.
In the downtown area on Fridays and Saturdays, check out the Chesapeake City museum, in the back of 98 Bohemia Ave., which tells the history of the place through artifacts about such aspects of town life as its fraternal organizations, notable residents, a man who collected vintage irons and the local Ukrainian community.
Parking in Chesapeake City is available on the streets around the business district on the south side of the canal, or in the free visitor lot under the suspension bridge, off Charles Street. Parking is available next to Schaefer’s and along Lock Street on the north side; Schaefer’s overflow parking is on the other side of Bank Street.