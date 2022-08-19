The Fulton Theatre will open play next month that was the winner of a festival last year, presenting new works representing diverse voices and perspectives.

You can see a whole new set of new works this weekend as the Fulton presents its second Festival of New Works: Stories of Diversity on Friday night and all day Saturday. The works will be presented on the Fulton’s main stage.

Tickets for the staged readings are free, but registration is requested.

The festival kicks off Friday night with a play that was a runner-up for last year’s inaugural festival, but wasn’t performed.

Kicking off the festival is “Children of the Empire,” by Chandler Hubbard, and will begin at 7:30 p.m. In the play, a man comes before a review board after a pattern of troubling behavior; he fights his demons and they fight him back.

The reading will be followed by a festival kickoff party.

On Saturday, the readings of this year’s three finalist plays will be presented in random order at 11 a.m. and 3 and 5:30 p.m.

They are:

— “A Complicated Hope,” by John Mabey, in which a man named Michael dies and leaves the lives of his wife, Marie, and daughter, Rose Marie, adrift. Arnie, Michael’s boyfriend, strives to heal those who have been hurt as he discovers a new family.

— “Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares,” by Christine Stoddard, which features movement and dance. As Maya, a young Salvadoran-American woman, comes of age in Phoenix, she navigates trauma and family mythology through magic and folklore. Her story explores mother-daughter relationships and themes of mixed-race identity, the immigrant experience and more.

— “World Classic,” by Nelson Diaz-Marcano, a domestic drama that takes place during the course of one night. It explores identity issues and assimilation through the eyes of two generations who have had to sacrifice their homeland and compromise their heritage.

For ticket registration information for the Friday and Saturday performances, visit lanc.news/FultonNewWorks22.

The festival is an initiative of the Fulton’s IDEA committee (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility).

Last year, “For Colored Boyz on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown When Freedom Ain’t Enuff,” by Bryan-Keith Wilson, won the inaugural Festival of New Works, and will be performed Sept. 8-25 as the first show of the 2022-23 Ellen Groff Series in the Fulton’s fourth-floor Tell Theatre.

The choreopoem gives voice to five men of color who are navigating their lives — past, present and future — amid the prevalence of disenfranchisement, racism, hyper-masculinity, and stereotypes.

Visit thefulton.org for information on the show.