It's a little bit pop, a little bit traditional powwow.

Those two genres combined are at the heart of "Distant Thunder," a musical that co-writer and actor Shaun Taylor-Corbett hopes will bring the Lancaster community together.

"Distant Thunder" will debut at the Ware Center Thursday, making Lancaster the second city in which the nearly all Native American cast has performed. The musical debuted at the Lyric Theatre at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City in March.

"There are so many Indigenous lessons that we feel so many people can benefit from in this time, with regards to community and helping each other and saving the Earth," Shaun says.

The musical follows the main character, attorney Darrell Waters (played by Shaun), as he returns to his childhood home in Montana. While there, he has to figure out how to make a deal between the Blackfeet Nation and an energy company.

He reunites with Dorothy Dark Eyes, a childhood sweetheart, who slowly begins to open up his eyes to the reality of the situation: Waters could really harm the Blackfeet Nation. In the meanwhile, Waters has to reconcile how he feels about his identity and tries to reconnect with his Native roots.

It's a musical that accentuates the pushes and pulls of being a Native American in the United States.

"Every good deed, if you’re not educated in how you go into it, can have terrible consequences," says Lynne Taylor-Corbett, Shaun's mom and co-writer of "Distant Thunder." (The production has a third co-writer, Chris Wiseman).

'It connects us'

For Shaun, the journey of creating "Distant Thunder" is personal. Shaun is a mixed-race person, with Blackfeet (Amskapi Pikunni), Scandinavian and Black heritage.

When he was 15, he visited the Blackfeet Reservation in hopes of connecting to his Indigenous roots. He found a mentor in Darrell Robes Kipp, who dedicated his life to teaching others about the Blackfeet Nation, as well as preservation of the Blackfoot language.

"(Kipp) taught me the connection between speaking your own language and how that’s a portal for your identity, and why it’s so important for Native people to hold onto our language," Shaun says. "It connects us to our land. It connects us to our creation stories."

It would take some time before Shaun, whose Native name is I’Pyooksisstsiiko’om, would take his inspiration from Kipp and his language preservation efforts to ultimately help create a musical.

Neither Lynne nor Shaun are strangers to the musical theater world — Shaun performed as Sonny in Lin-Manuel Miranda's first United States tour of "In the Heights," as well as Juan in the off-Broadway production of "Altar Boyz."

Lynne choreographed and directed the 1999 production of Tony-nominated musical "Swing," among many other Broadway and theater titles.

"I wanted to create a story about language preservation, about identity and my own struggles to find who I am, being mixed race," Shaun says. "And I wanted my mom to be included because she’s the one who took me there and saw my evolution culturally for so many years."

Jordan Traut, former lead English graduate assistant at Millersville University, advocated for "Distant Thunder" to come to the Ware Center after driving to Oklahoma with two other students to see the production.

"The stage has traditionally been a place for revolution and activism in American history," Traut says in a recent email with LNP|LancasterOnline. "'Distant Thunder' is certainly making its mark in the consciousness of Americans, especially in an era where we are struggling to redefine what equality and inclusion looks like in our country."

Traut extensively studied about Indigenous history and culture while a graduate student. Earlier this year, she helped to create an exhibit at McComsey Hall at Millersville University to bring awareness to the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls grassroots movement.

While Lynne says it's difficult to pick up an entire production and bring it to a different state for one performance, it's worth it.

"If you just let it sit on the shelf, it does just sit on the shelf and die," Lynne says.

Shaun and Lynne's next goal is to take "Distant Thunder" on a tour through Montana, a state that many different Native American nations call home, including the Blackfeet Nation.

They would like to eventually bring it to New York and become part of the theater canon.

But, for now, "Distant Thunder" waits for its next big opportunity to both educate and entertain.

"If you don’t have a lot of Indigenous friends, I think this show brings a lot of that community and understanding in a way that’s so uplifting and loving," Shaun says. "It's been beautiful."