One of the central strengths of live theater is that it can be performed nearly anywhere, under any conditions.

That will be the case on Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, when the North Museum of Nature & Science hosts Disrupt Theatre Company’s performance of the play “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” in its planetarium. Will Arbery wrote the play in 2019, and it was was a drama finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize.

“Heroes of the Fourth Turning” takes place on a Wyoming night in 2017 not long after the Charlottesville, Virginia, “Unite the Right” rally. As the night continues, friends test the limits of their bonds to each other due to fraying political beliefs.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. each night and tickets are $10.

This will be the North Museum’s first collaboration with a theater company. Starleisha Gingrich, the show’s producer and creator of Disrupt Theater Company, says the connection happened by chance. Gingrich first read the play in 2021 and immediately went to work thinking how she could replicate the play’s starry night setting, first thinking of county parks or a firepit at a local beer garden.

IF YOU GO What: “Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” produced by Disrupt Theatre Company Where: North Museum planetarium, 400 College Ave., Lancaster When: 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 Price: $10 More information: northmuseum.org

“My friend Katie Jacobson who works at the North Museum texted me one day and said, ‘How would you feel about Disrupt doing a show at the Planetarium?’” Gingrich says. “And I said, ‘Oh my gosh, Katie, yes, I have the perfect show, I can't believe you're asking me this question.'”

Not only is a planetarium an ideal place to stage a play that takes place outdoors at night, but the North Museum’s planetarium is equipped with technology to faithfully recreate specific night skies from any time or place in history. Since the play takes place on the night of Aug. 19, 2017, in western Wyoming, that is the exact sky that the audience will see in the background of the performance.

The show stars Emily Mathason, Emily Funke, Dan Griffin, Dana Kinsey and Jason Genise-Gdula. Director Emily Hofstaedter, a Lancaster native who now resides in Baltimore, is uniquely fitted for a politically based play, as she spends most of her time as a reporter at magazine and website Mother Jones, writing mostly about labor and climate issues.

“Part of the mission of Disrupt, of course, is to tackle questions of race and identity through theater, so we're not just talking about it in the play, we're talking about it ourselves.” Hofstaedter says. “Even though it takes place five years ago, it was published just before the pandemic ... it almost feels like a period piece, in some ways, because COVID hasn't happened. So much has changed in the last five years and their characters are, of course, reflecting on identity politics and conservatism. We have done a lot of reflecting on what we were feeling and observing, and it's really fun, because we were all in different places at that time.”

Gingrich founded Disrupt Theatre Company in 2020, describing it as a BIPOC-centered (Black, Indigenous and people of color) theater company, intended to fill a void Gingrich sees in Lancaster County.

“My deepest held belief is that theater should be accessible for everyone, and that theater is for everyone,” Gingrich says. “So even if we're a BIPOC-focused theater company doing a show by a white man that talks about white Christian nationalism, that is a topic that affects everyone.”

For Hofstaedter, who previously directed performances of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “The Vagina Monologues” while living and reporting in Nome, Alaska, the show is an opportunity for greater conversations about living in a moment where political differences are more glaring than ever.

“We all have these very different experiences that also have shaped how we were feeling and looking through that (turmoil in 2017),” Hofstaedter says. “That's also reflected through our own racial backgrounds. So, while all of the characters in the play are at least supposed to be white-presenting and coming from a white identity, for instance, I am Latina and Catholic, so it's interesting for me to see in this play, like, how did we all get to such different places?”