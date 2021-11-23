For one night in Lancaster County, young and old Disney fans alike can sing in person alongside their favorite Disney princesses.

Recently, tour dates for "Disney Princess -- The Concert" were announced, including a stop at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster.

Performers are composed of many Broadway favorites including Susan Egan (Belle, Meg), Arielle Jacobs (Jasmine), Anneliese van der Pol (Belle) and Syndee Winters (Nala).

They'll perform over 30 songs, including "Let It Go," (Frozen), "Part of Your World" (The Little Mermaid), "Colors of the Wind" (Pocahontas) and "A Whole New World" (Aladdin), among others.

Below is a preview for the concert experience.

The concert will happen at American Music Theatre on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 2 and 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $39 to $59 for normal tickets, and VIP tickets range from $116 to $171. VIP packages include Disney princess merchandise and premium seats. The more expensive VIP package features an invitation to the soundcheck, a Q&A with the cast, and access to a pre-show palace party.

For more information, visit amtshows.com/disney-princess-concert/.