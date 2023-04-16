When you’re active and lazy you read two books at once, and the mash can give you indigestion.

Two sets of essays, one by Christopher Hitchens (“Arguably”) the other by Elisa Gabbert (“Unreality of Memory”). Two penetrating intellects writing nonfiction informed by history and literature.

Both by instinct build on a framework of facts. Both have the rare talent to locate the catch-spring mechanism in any complex fact-construction, and spring it delightfully.

Hitchens is blunt, crashing through the jungle. His wit is pithier, cattier (he learned from Gore Vidal after all), and he has an eye for the shiny phrase.

Gabbert is a fine and subtle writer; she can move smoothly and coolly through catastrophes.

But he knows more. Not through difference in nature, but for being born on the far side of the great digital divide (Hitchens 1949, Gabbert 1979).

When he reaches for an anecdote or metaphor, when he needs a touchstone comparison, he’s got it right at hand. Hitchens knew the life stories of Jack Kennedy or Lord Byron in some detail. He knows what Marx predicted about the American Civil War and what Emma Goldman once said to Lenin. He knows which Cromwell is which, which Yeats.

He knows Orwell’s feelings about animals. He’s read all of Kipling, Conrad, Eliot, Auden. And he knows roughly where a great many other facts and stories are, even if he hasn’t got them at fingertips.

He knows the shared intellectual landscape of his generation, that mythic precinct inhabited by that great chimera, The Reading Public.

Now and then

Gabbert seems to begin often by encountering on YouTube something she’s never heard of before that catches her fascination. It’s like a thoughtful child finding a curious bottle on a beach.

She goes exploring on Google. She finds a site from Finland or some other place. She seems to worry little about wheat and chaff; she knows and accepts that much of what she sees will be fake.

Is it necessary to say I am entirely more like him than her? I feel a low-level horror-movie sensation, watching her tread blithely down history’s sketchy alleys.

Wandering through a landscape without mental connections allows her to dwell intensely in one sliver of one experience — the sinking of the Titanic (or, a reconstruction of it, on YouTube). Dwell, simmer, steep.

There’s an undeniable power in the sure, slowness she gins up. The sliver becomes a personal anxiety, an un-losable terrifying small object. It gives her writing a claustrophobic and expansive quality.

Hitchens has an expanded window on reality. I wish Gabbert had it, too, because she could be breathtaking if she could rise out of the well of herself more often.

Her pieces on memory are her best. Even there, she dwells in herself and roots the piece in her own recollection, in great detail, of her grandmother’s unchanging house. (Children, whose presence constantly disrupts houses, marvel at rooms where things always stay.)

But her remembered house was minus a small room, which, she later was reminded, always was there. And then in that instant her memory shifts and the room is where there had been blank wall.

It is an instant worth pondering. She reaches for a wider, higher angle on it and gets from her husband a tip about an obscure old short story that seems to have gained currency online. And she sinks herself into that.

Hitchens, I think, would at this point have soared into 10 comparisons, including Borges, with his woven tales of forking paths and labyrinths and what inhabits them. About the two lifetimes of one old man who has been a battlefield coward and also died a hero’s death both on the same day.

To come

I think the difference between these two writers also is a general statement about us now. Gabbert has less need to hold as much in her mind. That makes her the better writer in some places. She sees stars, unglamoured by constellations. Well, a constellation is artificial and restricting, but it also allows you to tell stories that matter and it greatly aids in rough navigation.

Or did. Or was. Our future already is less like him, more like her.

Homework, modern version: Teacher asks student why Athens lost the Peloponnesian War. Student feeds question to AI/chatbot; chatbot reads, discovers, compares, composes. It gurgitates the result for student, who perhaps skims it before handing it in.

Which is the mechanical action and which is the mind?

The assignment is mental exercise for the student, sparring meant to quicken thought-reflex and teach confidence amid clamor. It is meant to make a second nature of calm and intense scrutiny, artful sifting and rhetorical pivots.

All that gone to the machines, gone for “convenience.” There’s a lot going on on TikTok you should be watching right now.

All gone to machines: The practiced skill to put weight on a fact to see if it holds up. To hold several such weighted facts in the same space and dance with them in circles without losing sight of each.

So that you can compare that pattern of that dance, how it feels to be inside the motion, to the patterns of other dances, or activities you didn’t know were dances until you felt a familiar pattern in your heels.

Ask the bot, take its answer back to the boss. A civilization at the mercy of influencers, demagogues and disruptors. No body to make, do, think. Machines for that now. Which are the living minds, which the obedient mechanical servants?

