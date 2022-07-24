Lancaster County has its share of Revolutionary War heroes like General Edward Hand and General James Ewing, but an exhibit at Historic Rock Ford suggests that local gunsmiths were the unsung heroes of America’s war for independence.

“Long Rifles of the American Revolution: How Lancaster County Craftsmen Helped Win the War” features 35 Revolutionary War-era long rifles and other artifacts from Historic Rock Ford’s collection and on loan from museum and private collections, some of which have never been on display before. A majority of the pieces come from outside of Rock Ford’s permanent collection, but the breadth of the curation and the exhibit’s narrative make the exhibit truly compelling.

“The fact that we were able to get all of these separate pieces from private collectors and from other museums and institutions all together under one roof is what makes this exhibit so special,” says Rock Ford curator Sarah Alberico. “They’ll probably never be together ever again.”

The exhibit, which runs through Oct. 30, was guest curated by Pennsylvania long rifle expert John Kolar. It tells the story about how Lancaster County gunsmiths like J.P. Beck, Jacob Dickert, Joel Ferree, Heinnerich Fesler and the Baker family played a pivotal role in the nation’s war for independence.

“It’s not just an exhibit of rifles or firearms,” says Kolar, of Lancaster. “There are so many other objects. We really have some national treasures. The exhibit tells the story of Lancaster during the American Revolution. Lancaster was the arsenal for democracy."

Along with the collection of long rifles other historical items such as General Hand’s seal are on display during the exhibit. Historic Rock Ford, the home of General Edward Hand from 1794 until his death in 1802, is the ideal location for this never-before-seen collection of long rifles and other artifacts, says Kolar, noting that Hand was the lieutenant colonel and commanding officer of Pennsylvania’s First Battalion of Riflemen. Hand and his riflemen fought in key conflicts during the Revolutionary War including engagements in Boston, Long Island, White Plains, Trenton and the Siege of Yorktown.

The evolution that won the Revolution

Due to its location along the Great Wagon Road, its German gunsmith settlers and rich natural resources, Kolar says Lancaster County was in a unique position to become the hub of gunmaking in the 18th century.

Lancaster County’s German settlers brought their Jaeger rifles with them. The short 24-inch barreled rifle was used to hunt stag and wild boar at short distances in Germany’s Black Forest, but, according to Kolar, American hunters on the frontier soon realized they’d need a more powerful and accurate weapon to take down big game such as woodland bison, elk and bear at greater distances. German gunsmiths began to experiment with the Jaeger rifle model by extending the barrel to nearly twice the size and using a smaller caliber.

“In a longer barrel you got a much higher velocity projectile, and in addition to that, when you made the barrel longer you got a longer range,” Kolar says. “It was kind of an evolution that took place. The gunsmiths were talking to people who were coming back from the frontier and asking, ‘How can we make this rifle better?’ That’s how the Lancaster rifle developed.”

In the years leading up to the Revolutionary War, as tension mounted between the Colonies and Great Britain, Kolar says the British Parliament enacted laws to stop exporting to the Colonies any material that could be used to make firearms. Lancaster County gunsmiths ramped up production and Kolar estimates the rifles produced in the area accounted for about 75% of the long rifles used by the Continental Army. By the end of the war, more than 100 craftsmen were manufacturing rifles or working specialized trades related to the firearm industry, says Kolar.

Kolar says over the past 30 to 40 years expert research supports the idea that the long rifles developed and manufactured in Lancaster County changed the way warfare was conducted at the time and the new weapons and new tactics likely turned the tide of the Revolution. American riflemen, acting as snipers, quickly learned they could cause confusion and disrupt coordinated enemy troop movements by targeting and eliminating officers. A good rifleman, Kolar says, could hit a pie plate-sized object up to 200 yards.

“It was an 18th-century weapon that was as accurate as a modern firearm,” Kolar says. “There are so many examples where rifles were used in important times in combat in specific battles like Battle of King’s Mountain, the Battle of Cowpens or in the battle for New York. The outcome of those battles wouldn’t have happened unless American riflemen were there.”

The art of war

Rock Ford’s long rifle exhibit makes a good case for the contributions of Revolutionary War-era Lancaster County gunsmiths to the eventual victory, but the display at the John J. Snyder Gallery of Early Lancaster County Decorative Arts also makes a good case for the firearms as the original work of American art.

“It may, at first, seem like a bit of a clash,” says Rock Ford executive director Sam Slaymaker. “But the rifles really do fit into decorative arts.”

Slaymaker points out a common thread of the Snyder gallery is to showcase the artistry and craftsmenship in the practical objects that people used in their everyday lives such as clocks, furniture and in this case, rifles.

“You had artisans influenced by European designs like the Jaeger rifle, but also the rococo design that was in Europe at that time, but then blending in uniquely American art forms and various influences and symbolism in the design of the rifle,” Slaymaker says. “The architecture of the rifle — the way it’s built and constructed — puts it in the field of decorative arts.”

Slaymaker says experts like Kolar and others can often identify rifles by things like unique design, silver inlays or Tiger Maple wood. And, Slaymaker says, through their scholarship and published writing, 20th-century long rifle experts and writers Joe Kendig Jr. and, later, his son Joe Kendig III, were the first to make the point that the Pennsylvania long rifle, in many ways was the first form of truly American art.

“Most of them are expressions of their maker’s artistic impulses,” Slaymaker says.