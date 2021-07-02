(Author's note: Care has been taken to avoid spoilers, but if you haven't seen the fourth episode of "Loki," perhaps wait until you have to read below.)

If you blinked around the 8-minute mark of the newest episode of the Marvel Studios show "Loki," now streaming on Disney+, you would have missed a subtle reference to a local historical disaster.

In the fourth episode, "The Nexus Event," a computer screen shows a reference to "Wrightsville, PA" with the date "(1832.01.06)" next to it. The context of the scene is that the Time Variance Authority are searching different timelines to locate the show's titular character, who has escaped to a different world's timeline.

In the year 1832, the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge, then considered the longest covered bridge in the country, suffered a collapse due to ice and storm damage. However, according to LancasterHistory, the bridge collapsed on Feb. 5, 1832, not Jan. 6 or June 1, as the screen suggests. In "Loki," "Nexus Events" are generally shown to happen in locations in the midst of great catastrophe, though no records show that the bridge collapse led to any loss of life.

"Loki" premieres on Disney+ on Wednesdays, so perhaps next week the Asgardian trickster will find himself along the Susquehanna River.