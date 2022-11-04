The 20th century Lancaster artists David Brumbach and Charles Demuth had much in common. Both were talented, prolific artists inspired by local architecture; they each had professional careers spanning about two decades, both worked in studios on the east side of downtown Lancaster, lost their fathers at a young age and had strong relationships with their mothers.

And both artists had Type 1 diabetes – a chronic condition marked by the pancreas’ inability to produce insulin – a disease that contributed to their all-too-early deaths.

The Demuth Museum explores the work of David Brumbach and how diabetes impacted the artist’s life and work with its “David Brumbach: Fields of Vision” exhibit, which runs from Nov. 5- Dec. 23. The exhibit also includes details on Demuth’s experiences with diabetes.

The exhibit marks the 30th anniversary of Brumbach’s death in 1992 at age 43 and coincides with National Diabetes Awareness Month in November.

“David Brumbach: Fields of Vision” features a dozen paintings and drawings by Brumbach including a large-scale work from his “sick bed series” and a sketchbook of 136 drawings made during a three-month stay at the hospital in the ‘80s. The faces and masks featured in the sketchbook reveal the artist’s emotions as he coped with his condition.

“Some of his work really focuses on his experience with the disease,” says Abby Baer, executive director of the Demuth Foundation. “He did a lot of masks and faces and he said in an interview at one time that those stemmed out of his fear and vulnerability and the darkness he was experiencing with different complications with diabetes, including (losing) his leg.”

Focused on his art

Brumbach was born in Lititz in 1948. When he was 12, his father had a heart attack after shoveling snow and died. Brumbach began painting in his early teens, and at age 17, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

A quote from Brumbach featured on one of the panels in the exhibit details his first physical experiences with diabetes:

“I began losing a lot of weight…and everything became blurry. It went on for a couple of weeks.”

Brumbach attended the Rhode Island School of Design. In 1970, he came back to Lancaster to set up a studio where he painted striking images full of dramatic lighting of Lancaster County architecture and other subjects and styles.

Brumbach continued painting through the ‘70s and ‘80s despite deteriorated vision due to diabetic retinopathy. The disease took his leg in 1985. Brumbach died on Feb 27, 1992, at age 43 from a brain tumor. Brumbach was also struggling with his diabetes and other conditions at the time of his death.

But friends recall him maintaining a positive outlook, a strong work ethic and a sense of humor right to the end of his life.

“David was very lowkey. He always remained upbeat,” says Bob LeMin, a close friend of Brumbach’s, a member of the Demuth Museum Board of Trustees and author of “David Brumbach: Talent, Paper and Paint.” “I never heard David complain about his struggle with diabetes. He considered it a challenge, but thought many other folks were in a worse situation than he was.”

LeMin says Brumbach, like Demuth, seemed more focused on his art rather than his health and wasn’t in the habit of discussing diabetes – or art for that matter – preferring to talk about local restaurants, the neighborhood, baseball or cars.

Lancaster-based artist Jerome Hershey agrees.

“I would say that David overcame any difficulties that arose from his diabetes as best he could and didn’t speak about them except to make jokes occasionally,” Hershey says. “We joked and laughed a lot. It wasn’t his style to go on about his work or his health.”

Star Barn admiration

If Brumbach was reluctant to share his feelings about diabetes, his work may offer some hints.

Baer says she was intrigued by Brumbach’s use of borders in some of his abstract work as his vision deteriorated due to diabetes. And his emotional drawings made during stretches in the hospital show haunting distorted and occasionally humorous faces seeming to appear from the ether.

“David Brumbach: Fields of Vision” also includes paintings of the Star Barn - a subject Brumbach painted often – and the paintings show the conditions of the barn gradually mirroring his own.

“The Star Barn was a subject that he returned to frequently over the course of about a decade and a half from the late ‘70s to the early ‘90s,” Baer says. “He would paint the Star Barn in different ways and one of the reasons we chose to feature it for this was because over time you can see the Star Barn changing as it’s getting older and kind of decaying a little bit before its restoration. His ability to perceive color was impacted by diabetes and so the tones that he uses in his painting change with that particular subject matter.”

LeMin recalls both Brumbach and the Star Barn were in bad shape in the early ‘90s.

“The barn was just about ready to fall apart by ’91 or ’92,” says LeMin, who photographed the barn around that time. (The Star Barn was rebuilt and relocated to the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethown in 2017.)

LeMin wrote in “David Brumbach: Talent, Paper and Paint” that Brumbach noticed the barn on a trip to and from a gallery in Camp Hill. Brumbach was attracted to the stars on the barn and the architecture.

“It is like a cathedral in a barn,” Brumbach is quoted as saying in the book.

One of the paintings in the exhibit - a 1987 acrylic piece called “Charles Demuth’s Birthplace” - shows the artist’s admiration for his fellow Lancaster artist Charles Demuth. The elegant painting features a large tree in the foreground obscuring a building half draped in mid-afternoon shadows. Brumbach’s cold bright blue sky reminds viewers that though diabetes contributed to the early deaths of Brumbach and Demuth, their art remains vibrant and alive.

Demuth and diabetes Charles Demuth was officially diagnosed with diabetes in 1920 at the age of 37. At that time, just before the discovery of insulin as a treatment for diabetes, Demuth’s only option was a near-starvation diet of around only 500 calories per day. (The average recommended daily calorie intake for men is 2,500.) The life expectancy of someone with diabetes before insulin was six years. According to demuth.org, Demuth’s friend, the poet William Carlos Williams wrote: “The result was frightening. Charley faded to mere bones, but he was able to live. They occasionally permitted him to be taken home to us for a short visit but I had to return him the same evening. He brought with him a pair of scales and weighed his food carefully. I never saw a thinner person who could stand on his feet and move about.” According to “Kinship in Art: Charles Demuth and Georgia O’Keefe,” a 2010 essay by Anne M. Lampe, former executive director of the Demuth Foundation, Demuth would often be struck by hypoglycemia – severe drops in blood sugar – while visiting his friends O’Keefe and Alfred Stieglitz, who would have to rush to find him medical attention. Despite his condition, Demuth continued to work, producing many paintings including his most well-known piece “I Saw the Figure 5 in Gold.” After his diagnosis, according to materials from the Demuth Museum, Demuth wrote Stieglitz saying “..all that is left of my energy, I suspect, had better go into painting!” Almost 100 years ago, in March of 1923, Demuth traveled to Morristown, New Jersey, where he received a revolutionary new treatment for diabetes: Insulin. According to demuth.org, Demuth was reportedly the second person to have received insulin. Demuth was able to receive the treatment through the connections of his friend and patron Dr. Albert C. Barnes. According to materials provided by the Demuth Museum for their latest exhibit, a month after his first insulin injection Demuth’s condition greatly improved. In April of 1923, he wrote Stieglitz to say the amazing treatment seemed to “sort of like a trick. I feel I will wake; it is not possible.” Demuth’s mother Augusta bought fresh produce from Central Market, weighed out his food and acted as his caretaker. That care allowed him to continue to paint – focusing primarily on still-life paintings of flowers, fruits and vegetables. On Oct. 23, 1935, Demuth died of complications from diabetes. He was 51 years old.

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month According to the American Diabetes Association, in 2019, 37.3 million Americans – about 11% of the population – had diabetes. And according to the ADA, diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the United States in 2019. Nearly 1.4 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes each year and, according to the ADA, in 2019, another 96 million Americans had prediabetes. Almost 2 million Americans have Type 1 diabetes – the same condition that David Brumbach and Charles Demuth were diagnosed with. Type 1 diabetes is a chronic illness marked by the pancreas’ inability to produce insulin. Type 1 diabetes was once referred to as juvenile diabetes, but it can occur at any age. There is no known way to prevent Type 1 diabetes and there is no known cure for any types of diabetes. Most diabetics have Type 2 diabetes, which can be dangerous if it goes untreated, but can be managed with medication and lifestyle changes. Materials from the Demuth Museum’s “David Brumbach: Fields of Vision” exhibit details some of the complications many diabetics, including Brumbach, face such as diabetic retinopathy which can cause vision loss and nerve damage and poor circulation which can lead to amputations. The disease, which impacts adults of color at nearly double the rates of non-Hispanic whites (according to the ADA) is a burden for those impacted. According to the ADA, average medical expenses for those diagnosed with diabetes were 2.3 times higher than those without diabetes. When Frederick Banting discovered insulin in 1921, he said “Insulin does not belong to me, it belongs to the world.” Banting and his co-inventors Charles Best, John Macleod and James Collip sold the patent for $1 to the University of Toronto. According to The Lancet – a journal of diabetes and endocrinology – the cost of retail insulin has skyrocketed, increasing by more than 200% between 2007 and 2018. The result has led to some diabetics suffering from kidney failure, blindness or even death from rationing their insulin or not being able to afford it all. In August of 2022, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes a provision to cap insulin copays at $35 per month for those on Medicare. The Biden Administration also proposed a $35 cap for insulin costs on the private market as well, but the Senate ultimately voted against it. Find more information about diabetes, ways to donate and how to advocate for lower insulin costs and other issues facing people with diabetes on diabetes.org.

