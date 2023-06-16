The Demuth Museum, which owns the largest collection of artwork by Charles Demuth in the world, acquired another piece by its namesake in May. The latest addition brings the museum’s total of Demuth works 62.

Or 63, depending how you look at it.

The recent acquisition is a circa 1925 watercolor piece by Charles Demuth titled “Apples (Peaches & Plums, A Double-Sided Work).”

"We are thrilled to be able to build upon our collection of original works by Charles Demuth with this special double-sided watercolor,” says Abby Baer, Executive Director of the Demuth Foundation.

The piece was purchased from a private gallery with a donation from the Louise Steinman Von Hess Foundation. Louise Steinman Von Hess, who co-owned Lancaster Newspaper Inc. and started the eponymous foundation to preserve local history and architecture. She was married to James Hale Steinman, and resided at their estate, Conestoga House. Steinman Von Hess died in 1980.

“When I saw the image that was being considered as an acquisition by the Demuth Museum, I was impressed by the modernity of this still-life,” says Thomas Hills-Cook, Chairman of the Louise Steinman Von Hess Foundation. “I loved the idea that it had been painted in his garden. I immediately thought of the aesthetic of Louise Steinman Von Hess - and proposed to the Foundation that we purchase this drawing for Demuth in honor of Mrs.Von Hess. Her own beautiful gardens at Conestoga House had been the site of the annual Demuth Garden Party for many years - so the connection resonated with me.”

The “Apples'' side of the still-life watercolor features a grouping of three red apples against a white background. Light reflects off the fruit’s skin and shadows fall on the right-hand side.

“The ‘Apples’ side features spectacular red pigments considering the work is nearly 100-years-old and demonstrates Demuth's use of Cubist principles,” says Baer.

The reverse side, “Peaches & Plums” depicts fruits with leaves attached against an uncolored wrought iron table and chair outlined in pencil.

“We believe that the ‘Apples’ side of the work was completed, and the ‘Peaches and Plums’ side was partially finished,” says Baer. “Pencil marks and white space remain in many of his works, but the uneven distribution of these elements leads me to believe that this side was left still in process by the artist.”

The ‘Peaches’ side of the two-sided work has an especially interesting connection to the Demuth Garden located outside of the museum.

“When I saw the Peaches & Plums side, I was intrigued by the composition,” says Baer. “Our Exhibitions and Collections Coordinator Greta Rymar pointed out that there is a photograph of Demuth with a wrought iron chair in the Demuth Garden whose form closely matches the pencil lines in the work. To be able to tie this piece so closely to place and our historic site is a true treasure."

Baer says there are plans for the latest acquisition to be temporarily displayed later this month. Check the museum’s website and social media accounts for more updates.

“In 2024, we will have an exhibition themed around Charles Demuth's still life paintings to celebrate the new acquisition, and the watercolor will be on view for a longer time frame,” says Baer.

The Demuth Museum’s current exhibit on view is the “Demuth Invitational: Portraiture through Artists' Eyes,” which draws inspiration from Demuth’s own portrait work and features work by local artists exploring the genre. Visit demuth.org for more information.