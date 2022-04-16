The Demuth Foundation recently received a $25K grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation to further explore artist Charles Demuth's life and the components of his story left largely untold.

Demuth was a modernist artist who was born in, and died in, Lancaster. He's best known for his work, "I Saw the Figure 5 in Gold," which is currently displayed in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Demuth Foundation intends to use the grant to research more about Demuth, including topics of disability and disease, as well as exploring LGBTQ+ themes, to tell Demuth's real truth.

“We are incredibly grateful for this grant that will enable our museum to begin the research and planning phase of our reinterpretation project,” says Abby Baer, Executive Director of the Demuth Foundation, in a press release. “We are seeking to create a more meaningful museum experience for visitors that deepens their knowledge and understanding of Charles Demuth, his life in Lancaster, and his artwork. Through the process we will explore inclusion of LGBTQ+ and disability and disease themes to more fully tell Demuth’s story in his historic home and studio."

The Demuth Foundation, composed of both the Demuth Museum and the Lancaster Museum of Art, celebrate the arts in the Lancaster community. They offer educational programming and exhibits based on Demuth, as well as exhibitions from local, talented artists.

The grant was part of the National Endowment for the Humanities, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

For more information, visit demuth.org.