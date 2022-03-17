The Demuth Foundation announced this week two exhibits highlighting the talents of some of Lancaster County’s youngest artists.

The Lancaster County Young Artist exhibit is on display at the Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., and the Scholastic Art Awards exhibit is on view at the Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St. Both exhibits, which together feature more than 300 works from Lancaster County middle and high school students, will be on display through April 24.

The Lancaster County Young Artist Awards exhibit is a regional competition for participating Lancaster County school districts or homeschooled students in grades 7-12. Student artists can submit work in a wide range of categories including painting, drawing, photography, computer art, graphic design, ceramic and glass works, fiber art and more. According to a Demuth Foundation press release, this year’s exhibit features 213 pieces from students across 14 school districts.

The Scholastic Art Awards is the first step of a nationwide competition open to 7-12 grade artists. Works of art are judged at a regional level with winning pieces moving on to the national competition. The exhibit features 125 pieces this year, according to the press release.

Visit demuth.org for hours and more information.