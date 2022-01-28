Want to immortalize your love for a special someone, friend or pet for Valentine's Day this year?

The Rotary Club of Lancaster Penn Square started its sixth annual sale of hanging Valentine's Day hearts.

For $45, people can choose from several pre-made heart messages and add in customizable names.

Messages include, "I love you," "Be My Valentine," and "Kiss me on King Street," among other options.

The hearts will then be hung on lampposts throughout downtown Lancaster for all to see from Feb. 2 to 19. People can order hearts until Feb. 8.

Afterwards, people can purchase their sign to keep for an additional $45, or they will be recycled for the next year. Proceeds go toward projects in Lancaster city.

For more information, or to buy a heart, visit the Rotary Club of Lancaster Penn Square's website.