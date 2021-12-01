December's First Friday in Lancaster has a little bit of everything.

There are new exhibits at Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, Mulberry Art Studios and Red Raven Art Company.

David Lyall Home & Design and Mulberry Art Studios announced that their exhibits set to close at the end of November will continue through December, due to popular demand.

Here are 12 events to see and do for First Friday this month.

Altana Rooftop Lounge

Altana will feature works in its second-floor art gallery from artists Steven Georges, Jain Coble, Ira Steele, Joe Montalbano, Finch, Jazmine Gabriel, Thomas Valentine, Megan Nelson and Stew Bradley.

More information: Altana Rooftop Lounge, 26 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

Curio, a writing and art supply store and gallery in Lancaster city, will feature works from Mairin-Taj Caya's "Speak the Dark" collection. Her works are inspired by Irish legends and Native American mythology.

More information: Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

David Lyall Home & Design

The work of landscape oil painter Richard Redmond will again be featured at David Lyall Home & Design this month, due to popular demand. The exhibit will run through the end of December.

More information: David Lyall Home & Design, 241 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

First Reformed Church

Organist Larry Hershey will perform "Organic Reflections: Advent Edition," a 30-minute concert featuring works from Johann Sebastian Bach, Andrew Carter and Richard Purvis.

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8 to 8:30 p.m. | More info

Historic Preservation Trust

The Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County will host an open house, where board members will talk about the house and its preservation efforts. The event will also feature hot cider and snacks, as well as stocking stuffers to buy and a swag door prize from Susan Dippre Designs.

More information: Historic Preservation Trust, 123 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

Every First Friday, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission and features over 70 interactive exhibits for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. | More info

Mulberry Art Studios

B. Emerson will continue her exhibit, "Dark Grain" through the end of December. She will host another First Friday reception this weekend. Her works feature graphite and paper works that play with black and white contrasts, inspired by nature, people and life events.

Alongside Emerson will be local artist Karen Chandler, who will debut her collection, "Fluid Transformations," which features acrylic pours inspired by nature, plant life and water basins.

More information: Mulberry Art Studios, 19-21 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info

Penn Square

The annual Mayor's Tree Lighting ceremony will happen this weekend, featuring a performance from Big Boy Brass and an appearance from Santa.

More information: Penn Square, intersection of Queen and King streets in Lancaster city | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen

The Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen will host a class from PGC member Margery Erickson, who will teach visitors how to weave on a loom. There will also be works in the building from the Reading-Berks chapter of the PGC.

More information: Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, 335 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Red Raven Art Company

More than 35 Red Raven-affiliated artists will debut over 200 new works of art this December.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. | More info

The Ware Center

The last First Friday of 2021 will feature a local artisan market featuring works from local artists, including Brian Crowl, Charlene Randolf, Kayla Gibbons, Keisha Finnie, Louis Logan, Lunga Bechtel, Malcolm Corley and Jan Hamby. There will be works of art for sale, as well as scarfs, ornaments and other knick-knacks.

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. | More info

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

First Friday Fright Night is back with "Black Christmas," a slasher film from 1974 featuring actor John Saxon. Attendees are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the door.

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Starting time: 9 p.m. | Cost: $11 | More info