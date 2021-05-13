The "Golden Road" to the rescheduled Dead & Company just got a lot shorter.

After a 2020 cancellation, John Mayer and several surviving members of the Grateful Dead are coming to Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 28. Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, May 21.

According to the Dead & Company website, all stops on the 2021 tour will require proof of vaccination to enter the pit area in front of the stage.

Dead & Company initially formed in 2015 after a series of shows - ironically titled "Fare Thee Well" - celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Grateful Dead. Mayer joins original members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann onstage, rounded out by Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbidge.

For more information on this show and others, visit Hersheyentertainment.com