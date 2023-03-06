For the first time in a decade, Daryl Hall of the duo Hall & Oates is touring Oates-free.

Hall will perform at Hershey Theatre on Friday, May 26 in support of his new solo album, "Before After." Hall and John Oates last performed in Hershey in 2020 at the Giant Center. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 10.

Joining Hall is fellow Pennsylvania native and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Todd Rundgren. In 2022, Rundgren released the collaborative album "Space Force," featuring contributions from The Roots, Weezer's Rivers Cuomo and Steve Vai, among others.

For more information on this and other shows at Hershey Theatre, visit hersheyentertainment.com.

