Daryl Davis’s life works reside at a very particular intersection of American tradition.

On one hand, he’s an immensely accomplished boogie-woogie piano player, having spent much of his life as a bandleader with his own group and decades as a sideman for the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis and Chuck Berry.

Davis has been playing in Lancaster for years, since Rich Ruoff first booked him at the Chameleon Club in the late ‘80s up to this year, when Ruoff enlisted him for the Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Davis will join the band QDK for a performance at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse. QDK, consisting of guitarist Quentin Jones, drummer David Uosikkinen and bassist Kenny Aaronson, is also no group of slouches, having worked with an encyclopedia’s worth of legendary musicians.

But while music is Davis’ passion in life, what keeps him crisscrossing the country is his 40-year-and-counting work with antiracism that made him the subject of numerous TEDx Talks and a 2016 documentary, “Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race & America.”

“There's a lot of overlap,” says Davis, 64, recently over the phone. “There's the story of when the white supremacist said that I played like Jerry Lee Lewis, but that was the first time that happened (Author’s note: After a bar gig in 1983, an audience member told Davis that it was the first time he ‘had heard a Black man play as well as Jerry Lee Lewis,’ to which Davis told the man that Lewis, a friend of his, had learned from Black piano players). That is an example of what that boogie woogie style can do. It can make someone like him stand up from his table and go and find me and talk to me. The power of that genre of music, you can't help but be happy with it.” 'How can you hate me if you don't know me?'

For over 40 years, Davis has sought out members of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate organizations to ask a simple question:“How can you hate me if you don’t know me?” Davis insists that he isn’t attempting to talk people out of their positions, but to understand where these positions come from. Though it's never been his stated goal, Davis’ conversations have led to hundreds of former Klan members renouncing the organization entirely and even giving Davis their robes, which he keeps to this day.

“Through the process, people began leaving the organization,” Davis says. “Not overnight, but over time. I didn't expect it, but it would happen again and again. I realized that I stumbled on to something, the mannerisms in which I converse with people give them pause for thought and they begin rethinking the ideology. Now, there'll be those who go to their graves hateful and racist, but there are also people who pause for thought and think about it and reconsider that ideology and leave. I've got a ton of robes and hoods to prove it.”

Just as Davis’ music brought him to this region, so too has his proclivity to seek out infamous racists. Take, for example, Roy Frankhauser, the former Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan and a member of the American Nazi Party, who was born and died in nearby Reading. Davis met Frankhauser while the former was doing interviews for his 1997 book, “Klan-Destine Relationships.”

Even after the book’s release, the two stayed in touch, so much so that Davis would serve as one of the pallbearers at Frankhauser’s funeral in 2009. Before his death, the two engaged in a quintessential Lancaster County activity together.

“He was a flea market fanatic, so I would visit him and we'd go to Ephrata,” Davis says. “He'd be showing me around here and there, and he knew everybody, so he'd be shaking hands with people in the flea market. Sometimes, he'd give people the secret Klansman handshake, so they were Klansmen, too. He was quite a character.”

Davis describes his conversational strategy as “coming in the backdoor, instead of busting in the front door.” If perception is reality, then Davis aims to offer better perceptions so that one can resonate and help a person change their own reality as opposed to trying to confront and change someone’s reality for them.

Though he says that he has long since gained the understanding that he initially sought from the racists of the world, Davis acknowledges that he’ll continue doing it until he physically can’t anymore.

“The most powerful tool against racism, anti-Semitism, all of these things, is the least expensive weapon,” Davis says. “It's free, but it's the most underused - conversation. I've often said, and believe it firmly, that a missed opportunity for dialogue is a missed opportunity for conflict-resolution. I wouldn't have all the robes and swastikas and all that nonsense that I have today if it wasn't for conversation. It wasn't like I could just walk up and say, 'Hey, you're wrong, take off your robe and hood and give it to me,' it doesn't work that way. I wish it did. It takes time.”

If You Go What: QDK with Daryl Davis. When: Saturday, Dec. 10. Where: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster Price: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. More info: Zoetropolis.com.