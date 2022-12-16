An Elizabethtown native appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Thursday, Dec. 15.

Austin Telenko, who attended schools in the Elizabethtown Area School District, and his wife Marideth Telenko have a massive social media following as the dance duo @cost_n_mayor. Their TikTok account – where they post slick, sometimes humorous dance clips – boasts 5.3 million followers.

Among those fans? The chart-topping a cappella group Pentatonix, who enlisted the duo for its 2022 Christmas Spectacular Tour – which makes a stop at Hershey’s Giant Center on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Tickets are still available, and remaining seats start at $185.

The Telenkos also appear in the music video for “Kid on Christmas,” Pentatonix’s latest Christmas song, featuring “Made You Look” singer Meghan Trainor.

About 1 minute and 30 seconds into the performance, the dancing duo appear alongside the singers, adding extra holly-jolly cheer.

The daytime television appearance is one of several high-profile moments for the pair in recent years. In July, the pair appeared on “Access Hollywood” to teach host Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney Mazza Lopez some dance moves. Their October 2021 wedding was featured in both the New York Times and Brides magazine – the latter of which dubbed the duo “TikTok’s favorite dance couple.”

See the Telenkos’ appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” below. For more information about the Giant Center performance, visit hersheyentertainment.com.