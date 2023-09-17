As Lancaster County theater companies mount productions for the fall season, some are looking ahead to next year, announcing their 2024 lists of musicals and plays.

From Agatha Christie to Cole Porter, Sondheim to SpongeBob, and everything in between, the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre in Lancaster and Susquehanna Stage in Marietta are offering a little something for everyone.

Representatives of the two theaters recently talked about the varied shows for all ages — plays, musicals, staged readings, special events, tribute concerts — they will be presenting on their stages throughout next year.

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

David Prather, president and co-owner of the Dutch Apple, says some cosmetic changes are coming to the dinner theater next year.

“We are shifting our seating a little bit,” Prather says. “We’re taking out some of our show-only seats; you’ll still be able to get a show-only seat [a ticket that doesn’t include a meal], but you’ll be at at table. ... We’re spreading out the room a little bit.

“Our seating capacity won’t go down much, but there will be more space for everybody,” he says.

Prather says shows were chosen based on the type of entertainment that audiences have embraced in the past, and on the customer surveys the theater does in the fall and winter.

“We have looked at what’s worked in the last two, three years, especially after COVID-19. Our 2023 season is probably going to break our records as our most successful season to date.” Prather says. “We tried to go after shows that really worked, and find a similar concept.”

The main-stage shows for 2024 are:

— “Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap,” Jan. 19-Feb. 17. The English country-house whodunit, in which a police detective questions guests about their connection to a murder, has been entertaining audiences in London nearly continuously for 70 years.

“We hadn’t done a murder mystery for a long time,” Prather says, and then “last year’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ was extremely successful for that [winter] time period. ... It just took off wildly. I think we found a whole new audience.” He says the theater’s relatively new video wall should be useful for scene changes in the show.

— “The Addams Family,” a musical comedy based on the characters of cartoonist Charles Addams (on which the 1960s “creepy, kooky” sitcom was based), Feb. 23-March 30. “This is a show we’ve never done before,” Prather says. “This one really comes after the recommendation of our fellow theaters in the National Dinner Theatre Association ... several theaters have done it, and it has turned out to be extremely successful.”

— “Ragtime,” April 5-May 12, is a Tony Award-winning musical based on the E.L. Doctorow novel about the interactions of three demographic groups in early 20th-century New York — the white upper class, Black citizens striving for equality and European immigrants seeking a new life. Prather says some of the theater’s producers and managers have wanted to do the show for a long time.

“And we find it kind of timely because of the diversity of the content,” he says.

— “The Full Monty,” May 17-June 22, tells the story of a group of unemployed Buffalo steelworkers who get their mojo back by deciding to become male strippers. “ ‘Full Monty’ always polls well” with the audience, Prather says, “so we decided to bring it back ... after 15 years.”

— “The Sound of Music,” June 28-Aug. 10, the popular show about novitiate nun Maria’s adventures (and romance) as a governess for Captain von Trapp’s seven children. Family shows like this work well in the summer, when school is not in session, Prather says, because the Dutch Apple can double-cast the children’s roles with local young actors.

— “Jersey Boys,” Aug. 16-Sept. 28, tells the origin story of the pop group Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The show broke attendance records at the Dutch Apple’s sister theater in Florida, Prather says. “We’re doing the PG-13 version of the show” that was approved by the writers and producers of the jukebox musical that features Four Seasons songs.

— “Hairspray,” Oct. 4-Nov. 9, is a musical based on the John Waters’ film of the same name. Set in 1962, it tells the story of rebellious Baltimore teen Tracy Turnblad, her family and friends and her desire to see the local TV dance show have an integrated cast. The show is a national touring production through the theater’s touring arm — Prather Touring Company/APEX Touring — which will open at Florida’s Broadway Palm this week, and arrive at the Dutch Apple next fall, Prather says.

— “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” Nov. 15-Dec. 29, a musical based on the 1954 Bing Crosby film about World War II veterans working to bring customers to their former commander’s inn, with the help of two musical sisters.

“It’s a crowd favorite — one of our all-time best-sellers for the Christmas season,” Prather says.

The Dutch Apple’s Children’s Theatre shows for 2024 are:

— “The Rainbow Fish Musical,” April 23-May 10. Prather says spring is a great time for a musical based on a popular children’s book — about a fish with shiny silver scales — since the theater attracts lots of school groups then.

— “The Spongebob Musical: Youth Edition,” July 16-Aug. 6, based on the undersea characters from TV’s animated “SpongeBob SquarePants.” “All the kids love SpongeBob,” Prather says.

— “Disney’s Frozen Jr.,” Nov. 29-Dec. 27, a musical based on the animated 2013 film about sisters healing their relationship, one’s magical powers and a mountain man and a snowman who help them save their home town. “It’s one of the most popular titles there is for the Christmas season,” Prather says.

The Dutch Apple also is also bringing in a group of concert shows that are tributes to popular recording artists.

For 2024, they are:

— “Simply Olivia,” Feb. 5-6, with the music of Olivia Newton-John.

— “Homeward Bound: A Tribute to Simon & Garfunkel,” March 4-5.

— “Piano Men: Generations,” a tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John, April 14-16.

— “Walkin’ After Midnight: A Patsy Cline Tribute,” Oct. 21-22.

The Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre is at 510 Centerville Road, Lancaster. Tickets for 2024 are available for matinee and evening shows with lunch or with buffet or served dinners, and also for the show only. For information and tickets for all shows, visit dutchapple.com or call the box office at 717-898-1900.

Susquehanna Stage

The Marietta theater has chosen some shows for 2024 that actors are interested in auditioning for and that directors have wanted to tackle for years, managing artistic director, Jim Johnson says.

“We’re doing five main-stage shows, and then we’re doing four special events,” Johnson says. “And the Undercurrents [free staged play readings] ... we’re doing three of those.”

The theater’s five main-stage shows for 2024 are:

— “The Sweet Science of Bruising,” Feb. 16-25, a play about a group of women in Victorian London who find a new identity and freedom by becoming boxers.

“It’s about getting these women to believe in themselves, to trust themselves, to pull themselves out of their circumstances,” Johnson says. “It has sort of a feminist bent.

“This is a regional premiere of this play,” Johnson says. “We’re excited that we’re taking a chance on it.”

— “Grease,” the theater’s annual youth and teen production, May 10-19, the stage musical on which the popular 1978 movie was based. The performers for the show — about the romance of Danny and Sandy, and adventures of the gang at Rydell High in the late 1950s — will be ages 14-18.

Johnson says the production is of the standard “Grease” stage musical, not the somewhat tamer “school edition.”

“Everybody knows it, loves it,” Johnson says. “So I just think any time you can maybe do ‘Grease’ for a new generation, it’s going to be a bang-up, fun time.”

— “Anything Goes,” July 26-Aug. 4, the musical comedy of romance and mistaken identity on an ocean liner.

“We have never done Cole Porter, and I am a big lover of old-fashioned musicals,” Johnson says. “I think they’re very important, and I think they’re perfectly written shows — very entertaining and also educational, very smart. ... We’re looking forward to the tap dancing.”

— “Assassins,” Oct. 25-Nov. 3, is Stephen Sondheim’s dark-comedy meditation on the American dream, musically telling the stories of the motivations behind the real people who assassinated presidents — or tried to.

“It’s such a weirdly, oddly, beautiful, perfect, horrific show,” Johnson says. “It has a draw of actors who want to do it. It’s unsettling. ... The show is scheduled purposely just before the election. It’ll be interesting to see what the social landscape is in our lives.”

— “Other Desert Cities,” Dec. 6-15, a play about the dynamics of a wealthy family reunited for Christmas. “It involves a family on the West Coast, in a desert, no-name town. Wealthy parents [are] going about their daily, privileged life, and it’s Christmas, and their daughter comes from New York. She’s a writer, and she’s about to publish the story of the family, which is the story of the death of her brother.

“It’s a wonderfully vague. ... It’s wonderfully written, it’s wonderfully open,” Johnson says.

The theater’s four special events for 2024 are:

— “The Cabaret of Award Winners,” April 12-14. Johnson calls this the “EGOT cabaret,” featuring singers performing songs that have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar or Tony Award.

— “Love! Valour! Compassion,” June 14-16. Eight gay friends vacation together in upstate New York over the summer, sharing witty and poignant conversations about their lives and relationships. The play is being presented in conjunction with Pride month. Johnson says that, when Susquehanna Stage was in pandemic shutdown, he’d gather actors to read plays together, wearing masks. “Love! Valour! Compassion!” was one of those. “It will be a fully staged production,” Johnson says. “This is a passion project for me [to direct].”

— “Disney’s Frozen Jr.,” Sept. 13-15. Young actors ages 7-14, participating in the theater’s children’s workshop, will present the “Frozen” story of Anna, Elsa, their friends and icy magical powers.

— “Ken Ludwig’s ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas,” Dec. 20-22. This daytime event will combine a social hour with Santa with a performance of the classic holiday poem by Tony Award-nominated playwright, and York native, Ken Ludwig. “It’s less than an hour show. It’s very funny, and it’s about mice,” Johnson says.

The free, Saturday night staged readings for the season, all of which are directed by women, Johnson says, are:

— “Doctor Voynich and Her Children: A Prediction,” by Leanna Keyes, March 23.

In this play, described as “poetic, sexy, vulgar, queer and a little too real,” an herbalist and her assistant dispense medications and try to stay ahead of the law for performing abortions — illegal since the days of the first woman president, Ivanka Trump.

— “Poor Clare,” Sept. 7, has three women across the centuries navigating love, faith and the pursuit of happiness. That includes the real-life 13th-century noblewoman whose eyes were opened to injustice before she became St. Clare of Assisi.

— “The Thanksgiving Play,” Nov. 23. A well-intentioned theater group attempts to put on a politically correct Thanksgiving pageant — which veers into a satirical exploration of cultural appropriation.

Susquehanna Stage performs at the Marietta Center for the Arts, 133 W. Market St., Marietta.

For information and tickets, visit susquehannastage.com or call 717-426-1277.