From Elvis to Dolly, Jimmy Buffett to bluegrass and gospel, and from complex family dynamics to toe-tapping Broadway musical classics, three Lancaster County theater companies are about to launch 2023 seasons that offer a little something for everyone.

This is the first in a series of upcoming stories previewing local theater troupes’ 2023 seasons of musicals, plays, staged readings, special events and shows for young audiences.

This week, we’re featuring the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, Servant Stage Company and Susquehanna Stage, all of which have the first shows of the season opening this month.

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

The dinner theater at 510 Centerville Road has been getting a bit of a makeover before the 2023 season opens with an Agatha Christie mystery on Friday.

“We’re doing a lot of updates to the theater, says David Prather, president and co-owner. “We just put a brand new deck down on our stage. This summer we bought a state-of the art video wall ... a permanent addition we use for our scenes and drops and special effects.”

In addition, many people have requested wider aisles in the buffet area to better accommodate those using walkers and wheelchairs, Prather says. A reconfiguration of the buffet and salad bar areas will allow for that. Finally, he says, “we’ve ordered all brand-new chairs for the entire dining room, and they’re bigger with softer cushions.”

The 2023 season is as follows:

— “Murder on the Orient Express,” an adaptation of the Christie story about a murder aboard a snowbound train in 1930s Europe, opens Friday and runs until Feb. 18. The script is by Tony Award-winning playwright and York native Ken Ludwig. Can famed detective Hercule Poirot figure out who among the mysterious passengers killed a tycoon — before the murderer strikes again?

Prather says the new video wall will help bring the train setting of the show to life.

— “Sister Act,” the hit musical based on the 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg as a chorus girl hiding in a convent from her gangster boyfriend, runs Feb. 24-April 1.

“We did (the show) probably about four or five years ago. It was such a crowd-pleaser,” Prather says. “Everybody loves the show. Movies translated into shows tend to do very well in our market and with our audiences.”

— Speaking of movie-to-stage shows, the tale of outsider high schooler Ren and his effect on a Midwestern town where dancing isn’t allowed comes to life in “Footloose,” April 7-May 20.

“Footloose is very generational,” Prather says. “It’s an ’80s movie ... and people who grew up in the ’80s are now gearing toward going to dinner theaters.”

— “Elvis the Musical,” running May 26-June 24, was written with the blessing of Elvis Presley’s family, and designed as a regional theater — rather than a Broadway — piece, Prather says. “We’re the first dinner theater to get the rights to do ‘Elvis.’ It features more than 40 Elvis hits.

“It’s a work in progress,” Prather says. “The writers and the creators are still tweaking the show, and we’re kind of blessed that they allowed us to get the rights and still let them work through some of it before it really goes nationwide.”

The high-stepping newsboys, telling the real-life story of the 1899 New York Newsboys Strike in song and dance, bring “Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical” to the stage June 30-Aug. 5. It’s based on the 1992 movie starring Christian Bale.

“We’ve had (the show) on our radar since before COVID,” Prather says. “It polled very well with audiences. A lot of actors love doing this show ... It’s a young, high-energy cast.”

— “Guys and Dolls,” a classic Broadway tale of gamblers, showgirls and soul-saving missionaries in New York, based on stories by Damon Runyon, runs Aug. 11-Sept. 16.

“We’re trying to keep our seasons mixed, where we’re trying to do newer shows, but then we know we have our audience we’ve had for over 37 years, who want to see the old classic Broadway musicals, and ‘Guys and Dolls’ obviously fits that,” Prather says.

— “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” a jukebox show that uses Buffett’s music to tell the story of romances among locals and tourists at a bar on a volcanic island in the Caribbean, runs Sept. 22-Nov. 11

“People love the show, and Buffett’s music,” Prather says. “It’s very timely (with themes) about the current climate of personal social relationships.

“And,” Prather adds with a laugh, “it broke all bar sales (records) at our theater in Florida.”

.— “A Christmas Carol: The Musical,” running Nov. 17-Dec. 30, “is a timely classic,” Prather says. “Everybody knows the story. People want to see a good Christmas show.”

For children and families, the Dutch Apple has planned:

— “Gracie for President,” based on a book by Kelly S. DiPucchio, runs April 21-May 13. When Grace Campbell learns there has never been a woman president, she is inspired to run in a school election — and learns a lot about the fun side of politics.

— “Legally Blonde The Musical Jr.,” July 18-Aug. 1, the story of fashionista Elle Woods’ foray into law school — and how she finds her power in the process — is the culmination of the Dutch Apple’s Broadway Bound summer theater camp, Prather says.

— “Santa Claus: The Musical,” Dec. 1-29, finds website designer Nick preparing to take over the reins of Santa’s sleigh when the jolly old elf decides to retire.

Dutch Apple tickets are available for matinee and evening shows with lunch or buffet or served dinners, and also for show only. For information and tickets for all shows, visit dutchapple.com or call the box office at 717-898-1900.

Servant Stage Company

The theater company with the pay-what-you-will ticket model, which performs in various indoor venues and parks around Lancaster County, has a varied slate of shows for all ages set for 2023.

The theater’s mission is to “inspire, educate, challenge and entertain,” executive director Johnathan Bauer says. “That’s what we look at when we’re picking the shows,” Bauer says. “If (a show) can do all four ... that’s great.”

The season kicks off with two youth shows that are the result of students’ work in the theater’s winter camps.

— Accompanied by wise-cracking animal friends, Simba the young lion contends with his royal destiny in “The Lion King Jr.” presented by a cast of about 50 students, ages 8-16, Jan. 27-29 at Lancaster County Christian School, 2390 New Holland Pike, Lancaster. Bauer says there was a waiting list of 100 students when this show was presented by campers this past summer, “so we decided to bring it back. ... It’s a great ensemble show, especially for the youth, where it gives everybody a chance to really be involved (and with) a lot of big musical numbers.”

— In “Godspell,” the popular Stephen Schwartz musical based on the Gospel of Mark, Jesus and his disciples present parables in songs and comedic bits “tailored to the modern day,” Bauer says. It will be performed by camp students ages 12-19, Feb. 3-5, at Leola Elementary School, 11 School Drive Leola.

— The story of a nun who meets an Austrian widower naval captain and falls for him and his children amid the rise of Nazism in Europe, “The Sound of Music,” comes to the campus of Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Road, Lancaster, June 2-18.

“It’s been on our list for a while, by popular request,” Bauer says. “I love that we’re doing it because of our model of accessibility; so many people come to Servant Stage that don’t see theater anywhere else. ... It’s neat to be able to see these shows again through new eyes and just knowing how many of our audience might be seeing the show for the first time — and remembering why it is such a classic, why it is so loved.”

Four Servant Stage summer theater camps will then culminate in the students’ public performances at Lancaster County Christian School.

“This is the first time we’re doing any of those four shows for the youth,” Bauer says. “We picked those as more opportunities to get youth involved. That (camp) program has really taken off for us the past few years.”

Visit servantstage.org to find out the dates and fees for the camps. Performances are:

— “James and the Giant Peach Jr.,” the Roald Dahl tale of a boy, his scary aunts, insect friends and a giant piece of fruit, will be performed by camp students ages 8-16, on July 1.

— Ariel must decide whether to sacrifice her beautiful voice for true love in “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” performed by students ages 10-18, on July 15.

— A young woman’s dream of going to the ball gets the fairy-godmother treatment in “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition,” presented by ages 8-16, on July 22.

— A lovable ogre and his wise-cracking donkey friend must save a princess — and their swamp — in “Shrek the Musical Jr.,” by ages 10-18, on Aug. 5.

— Servant Stage returns to touring a show in parks across Lancaster County with “I’ll Fly Away,” July 7-Aug. 13.

“That’s an original musical revue ... and a celebration of folk, bluegrass, gospel music,” Bauer says. “It’s a bluegrass-style live band, some featured vocalists and staging and theatricality — some family-friendly banter happens between the songs — but it’s really just all about the music for that show.”

— “Big Fish: The Musical,” based on the 2003 Ewan McGregor-Albert Finney film about a father-to-be who’s trying to separate fact from fiction about his own dying father’s tall-tale life, comes to Warwick High School, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, Sept. 8-24.

“It’s about fathers and sons and the things that families face together,” Bauer says. “It’s dealing with a lot of serious themes, but it doesn’t have a serious feel to the show. It’s just so whimsical, magical and creative ... where storytelling is such a big part of the show and just how the stories we tell help shape us in our view of the world and the people around us.”

— The season ends with “Jingle Bell Jukebox,” touring across the county Nov. 10-Dec. 17.

“This past summer we did a show called ‘Rock Around the Clock’ that was an original kind of revue of old-time rock ’n’ roll,” Bauer says. “We had a live rock band and some featured singers and a dance ensemble, so it was real high-energy ... and we had the idea, well, what if we did a Christmas version of it? It’ll be a celebration of all the favorite Christmas songs, but through that theme of old-time rock ’n’ roll.”

— In addition, Bauer says, Servant Stage will present a cabaret the first Sunday night of each month, featuring a favorite local performer or duo. The shows will take place at the Magic & Wonder Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise. The first five Sunday performers are: March, Kylie Jo Smith; April, Reji Woods; May, Kristen Brewer; June, Ray Hilton; and July, Jacob and Cassie Cummings.

All Servant Stage performances are pay what you will, but tickets are required for some of the shows. To find out the performance schedule and reserve tickets, visit ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255.

Susquehanna Stage

This is the Marietta troupe’s 15th year of community theater, says Susquehanna Stage’s founding artistic director Jim Johnson.

So the 2023 season divides that “15” into three sets of five events: five main-stage shows, five special events and five free staged readings.

First, the main-stage shows.

— “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” the first play in Neil Simon’s trilogy of semi-autobiographical comedies following the adventures of young Eugene Jerome of Brooklyn, runs Feb. 17-26. Eugene experiences the confusion of adolescence during the Depression, while living with his large, colorful Jewish family in Brooklyn.

“I wanted a Neil Simon comedy to open the season,” Johnson says. “ ‘Brighton Beach Memoirs’ was just a favorite. I remember the family dynamics of that, and the wonderful language. ... It deals with some coming-of-age stories — it’s so familiar to everyone.”

— The theater’s youth and teen main-stage production for the season is “Shrek the Musical Jr.,” running May 12-21.

“Shrek is just one of those fun, youthful, exuberant shows that is just so familiar,” Johnson says. “And it has a great theme song — the one about flying your ‘freak flag,’ and being who you are. It’s one of those upbeat shows that I think is great for youths who not only identify with the characters, but it’s a great message for them to live their life by.”

— Stephen Schwartz’s “Children of Eden,” runs July 21-Aug. 6. “It’s a story based on ... two books of Genesis, the creation story and the Noah story,” Johnson says. “But, the way the stories are portrayed, it’s a timeless story that families identify with. ... It’s a really heated examination of our family and our generational bonds that we have.

“And one of the themes of ‘Children of Eden’ is the idea of searching to go back to the garden, to peace, to that time. I think is a beautiful message,” he adds.

— An Oklahoma family, in which everyone has lots of issues and are dealing with loss, reunites for an explosive family gathering in the Pulitzer Prize-winning “August: Osage County,” running Oct. 13-22. “It’s about a powerful, scary family, and they’re just larger-than-life characters,” Johnson says.

— Just in time for the holidays, “Hello, Dolly!” runs Dec. 8-17. “We’ve never done (a) Jerry Herman (show), and so our board really wanted to do this one. ... It’s one of those grand old musicals that have many scene changes and doing that at a community theater level is challenging.”

Susquehanna Stage’s special events, which all take place in the theater’s Gallery space, include:

— “Putting It Together: A Musical Celebration of Stephen Sondheim,” April 21 and 22. “Picking a season, we knew we wanted to do something to honor (Sondheim),” Johnson says, “and this revue ... spoke to what we wanted to do. ... The music is set in the plot of a Manhattan party, with and two couples. So, it’s Sondheim’s songs, but in different formats.”

— “A Night on Broadway” cabaret, June 23-24. “This year’s theme is an uptown night on Broadway. It’s just a night of coming together, with local performers singing songs ... to celebrate nightlife on Broadway,” Johnson says.

— “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” a revue that Johnson notes showcases “the sassy, beautiful, smoky music of Fats Waller,” including such tunes as the title song, “Honeysuckle Rose” and “This Joint is Jumpin’,” runs Sept. 15-16 and 22-23.

— “MTI’s Broadway Junior Revue: Pure Imagination,” Nov. 10-11.

“MTI (the Music Theatre International licensing service) has opened their vaults to all their ‘junior’ shows, and have put together a revue of music from all of their junior versions,” Johnson says. “That will be our (special event) for our younger performers — the 7- to 13-year-olds.”

— “A Community Fest,” Friday, Nov. 17, in connection with the ExtraGive charity donation event. “It’s a community fest of our theater’s 15 years ... That’s when we do our (2024) season reveal.”

The Undercurrents series of staged readings, all presented free at 8 p.m. on Saturday nights, are:

— “Gloria,” Jan. 28. The show follows a group of ambitious editorial assistants who must deal with fallout from a tragedy.

— “Lobby Hero,” March 25. A security guard gets drawn into a murder investigation that strains the definitions of truth and justice.

— “This Bitter Earth,” an intimate drama about a young black writer and his white lover, a Black Lives Matter activist, June 10.

— “A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney,” Sept. 2. “This is a bizarre play,” Johnson says. “I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s played like a screenplay, but you read the screenplay notes. And it’s a fantasy about Walt Disney, and he is in it. ... People will love it.”

— “I and You,” Nov. 18. “It’s a love story between two young people, and intimate,” Johnson says. “(Caroline) is becoming a recluse ... and pulling away from society, but (she and a classmate, Anthony) build this relationship together. ... It’s very pretty, very simple.”

Susquehanna Stage performs at the Marietta Center for the Arts, 133 W. Market St., Marietta. For information, show times and tickets, visit susquehannastage.com or contact the box office at 717-426-1277.