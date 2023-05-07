Whether you like shows about motherhood or a murder mystery, a grouchy-but-heroic ogre or the King of rock ’n’ roll, the stages of Lancaster County have something new to offer you this month.

Here’s what’s opening and continuing in theaters around Lancaster County and beyond during May.

Opening

— Just in time for Mother’s Day, Prima Theatre debuted its “Mom Show” earlier this weekend; it runs through Saturday, May 13.

It’s a cabaret-style show that explores true stories about motherhood — both the hilarious and the heartfelt — featuring music that celebrates the “the hardest job in the world.” Lighthearted games with the audience make the show interactive.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $58 to $75.

Prima Theatre is at 941 Wheatland Ave., Suite A, Lancaster. For information, visit primatheatre.org or call the box office at 717-327-5124 or email boxoffice@primatheatre.org.

— An ogre whose swamp home is threatened teams up with a wisecracking donkey and popular fairy-tale characters to fight an arrogant lord and save a princess. He just might find unexpected feelings in the process.

“Shrek the Musical Jr.” is this season’s youth and teen mainstage production at Susquehanna Stage Company in Marietta. It runs from May 14 to 21.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, May 12 and 19, and Saturday, May 13; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20; and 2 p.m. Sundays, May 14 and 21.

Tickets are $20 to $25. Susquehanna Stage is at 133 W. Market St., Marietta. For information and tickets, visit susquehannastage.com or call 717-426-1277.

— The audience will help solve a murder mystery, set in a beauty salon, as “Shear Madness” opens at the Fulton Theatre.

The solution to the mystery can have a different result at every show, depending on how the audience votes.

The show, the final offering of the season for the Fulton’s Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series, runs May 18 to June 11 in the Tell Studio Theatre, upstairs at the Fulton. Tickets are $41 to $51. Visit thefulton.org.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $41 to $51.

The Fulton is at 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster. For information and tickets, visit thefulton.org or call 717-397-7425.

— The music of Elvis Presley takes center stage at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre with “Elvis: A Musical Revolution,” running May 26 through June 24.

The show, featuring more than 40 hits by The King, was written with the blessing of the Presley family. It explores pivotal moments in Presley’s life and career.

Matinee and evening performances run mostly Wednesdays through Sundays, and tickets are available with a meal or for the show only. Tickets are $25 to $80 for a meal and the show and $22 to $55 for the show only.

The Dutch Apple is at 510 Centerville Road. For tickets and information, visit dutchapple.com or call 717-898-1900.

One night only

Six plays will be written, rehearsed and performed — all in the space of one day — when Creative Works of Lancaster presents its annual “24 Hour Plays” event Saturday, May 20.

The process starts Friday evening, when six writers, six directors and 25 actors gather to start the process of creating the six 10-minute plays from scratch.

The plays will all be performed one time, at 7 p.m. May 20, at the Green Room Theatre, 530 College Ave., on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College.

The show is pay what you will; you can order tickets online at lanc.news/24HourPlays23.

Outside Lancaster County

— “Bandstand,” a musical about a postwar swing-band contest — and the relationships that grow from it — will be presented starting Memorial Day weekend at the Hershey Area Playhouse, 830 Cherry Drive, Hershey.

Donny Novitski, a singer-songwriter returning from World War II, enters a radio competition — with a group of other veterans — to find the nation’s next swing band sensation.

The band faces challenges, but Donny may find harmony with a beautiful singer named Julia.

Performances run Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons: May 25 to 27 and June 1 to 3 at 7 p.m. and May 28 and June 4 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the show are $29 for adults and $23 for seniors. For information, visit hersheyareaplayhouse.com and for tickets, visit hap.booktix.com.

Continuing

— A soldier must cope with his passion for a beautiful married woman and the obsessive passion a homely, sickly woman has for him in the Ephrata Performing Arts Center’s production of “Passion.” The Stephen Sondheim musical continues through Saturday, May 13.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center is at 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata, in Grater Memorial Park.

Tickets are $35 to $54; call 717-733-7966, ext. 1, or visit epactheatre.org.

— An outsider teen comes to a rural town and helps the high school students there rebel against a town law that forbids dancing. Watch everybody cut “Footloose” at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre through May 20.

Matinee and evening performances run mostly Wednesdays through Sundays, and tickets are available with a meal or for the show only. Tickets are $25 to $80 for a meal and the show and $22 to $55 for the show only; dutchapple.com.

— The passengers and crew of a famed, doomed ocean liner tell their personal stories to a lush score in the musical “Titanic,” continuing its voyage at the Fulton Theatre through May 21.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $31 to $89. Visit thefulton.org.

— “Moses,” the musical story of an important figure in the Old Testament, continues at Sight & Sound Theatres through Oct. 7.

The show runs most Tuesdays through Saturdays, with shows at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 3 and 7 p.m. Friday; and 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Sight & Sound Theatres is at 300 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks. Tickets are $74 to $89 for adults and $39 for children. For tickets, visit sight-sound.com or call 800-377-1277.

— Two kinds of family-friendly shows continue at Bird-in-Hand Stage.

In the family-friendly musical “Dear Soldier Boy,” two young women who work at a store together in Amish Country, decide to become pen pals for a group soldiers serving in the military at the beginning of the Gulf War. All heck breaks loose when the smitten soldiers all come to visit at the same time.

The show runs through July 27 with 7 p.m. performances Tuesday to Saturday and select 1 p.m. matinees. The show can be enjoyed with or without a meal.

Show-only tickets are $18 to $44; with a meal, tickets are $33 to $69.

And “Ryan & Friends: Never Speechless,” featuring the musical parodies, ventriloquism and comedy of popular performer Ryan Bomgardner, runs until Oct. 28. Performances are mostly Thursdays through Saturdays with a mix of evening and matinee shows. Tickets are $15 to $32 for the show only or $27 to $57 with a meal.

Bird-in-Hand Stage is on the banquet level of Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. For tickets and information for either show, visit bird-in-hand.com/stage or call 717-768-1568.

— The Magic & Wonder Dinner Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, has two family-friendly musical magic shows, featuring illusionist Brett Myers and his cast of performers, running through October.

“Jukebox Jive,” featuring music from the 1950s through the ’80s, along with comedy, variety acts and technological elements, runs at 3 p.m. most Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 21.

“Magic & Wonder: Mystery,” a show that combines magic and circus performance as it explores mysterious worlds, continues through Oct. 28. Performances are at 7 p.m. most Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with 3 p.m. matinees Tuesday and Thursdays.

Tickets are $34.95 to $64.95 with a meal or $19.95 to $39.95 for the show only (no charge for children up to age 3).

For tickets, performance times and menus, visit magicandwondershow.com or call 717-323-3077.

Continuing, for young audiences

— When a girl named Grace Campbell realizes there’s never been a woman president, she sets out to inspire a school election. “Grace for President” runs at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. — with an optional lunch before each performance — on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday through May 13 at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre.

Tickets for the one-hour show are $19 for the show only and $22 with lunch. Visit dutchapple.com.

— “The Very Fractured Tale of Robin Hood” gives a modern, tech-savvy twist to the Sherwood Forest story we all know.

This family series production continues at 11 a.m. Saturdays at the Fulton Theatre through May 20.

The show runs about an hour; tickets are $11 to $21. Visit thefulton.org.