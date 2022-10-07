From the struggles of a young Black woman in the early-20th-century South to a mystery surrounding a young nun, and from the tale of two female pirates on the high seas to a revue featuring the music of the Fab Four, local theaters have something to offer all audiences this month.

Here’s what’s opening, and continuing, on local stages in October.

Opening

— The Tony Award-winning musical “The Color Purple,” based on both the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 Alice Walker novel and the 1985 film of the same name, has its regional premiere at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center Oct. 13-29.

Over the span of 35 years in the early part of the 20th century, the musical follows the trials and tribulations of Celie, a young African American woman in the South. She shows her resiliency by adapting to and even blooming amid the hard circumstances of her life.

“The Color Purple” has performances Wednesday through Saturday evenings, with one Saturday matinee. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Oct. 29.

Ephrata Performing Arts Center is located at 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata, in Grater Memorial Park. For tickets, call 717-733-7966, ext. 1, or visit epactheatre.org.

— A young nun gives birth in a convent, and claims to have no memory of the conception of the child who has died. This is the story of “Agnes of God,” a Tony Award-winning psychological drama being presented at Susquehanna Stage Oct. 21-30.

A court-appointed psychiatrist is assigned to determine Sister Agnes’ sanity, while the convent’s Mother Superior seeks to protect the young novice from the doctor while trying to find out who fathered, and who killed, the child. The Broadway hit was made into a 1985 film with Jane Fonda, Anne Bancroft and Meg Tilly.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays Oct. 21 and 28 and Saturdays Oct. 22 and 29, and 2 p.m. Sundays Oct. 23 and 30.

Susquehanna Stage performs at the Marietta Center for the Arts, 133 W. Market St., Marietta. For tickets, visit susquehannastage.com or contact the box office at 717-426-1277.

— The Beatles’ music is a tonic for our tense times. So Prima Theatre is bringing it to its Culliton Stage in Lancaster in a reflective and hope-filled show, “Here Comes the Sun: A Timely Beatles Tribute Concert,” Oct. 14-29.

In the concert experience, some of the world’s most beloved music from the Fab Four becomes the soundtrack to a multimedia exploration of current events.

The singers are Reji Woods, Josh Keefer, Laura Zoog and Brooklyn Kohl, backed by Andy Roberts on keyboards, James Lipka on guitar, Josh Neill on bass and DeJuan Rosado on drums.

Shows are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Prima is at 941 Wheatland Ave., Suite A, Lancaster. For tickets, visit primatheatre.org, call 717-327-5124 or email boxoffice@primatheatre.org.

— Two women defy social convention to become 18th-century pirates as the Orpheus Theatre Company presents “Dead Men Don’t Sing” Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 20-22, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, St. John’s Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster.

The play, written by Orpheus co-founder Tyler Joseph Rossi, tells the story of two ruthless historical figures — “pirate queens” Mary Read and Anne Bonny. It’s a play with music, featuring lots of sea shanties.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. all three days, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Oct. 22.

For tickets, visit lanc.news/DeadMenOrpheusTix.

— A widow feels compelled to fulfill her husband’s mission of delivering Christmas trees to families in Chicago when “The Christmas Tree Ship” returns to Bird-in-Hand for another holiday season.

The musical opens Oct. 28 and runs through Dec. 31 at Bird-in-Hand Stage, located on the banquet level of Bird-in-Hand Family Restau-rant & Smorgasbord, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand.

The show is based on the true, turn-of-the-20th-century story of Herman Schuenemann, known as “Captain Santa,” who brought trees from Michigan on boats to Chicago. When his boat sank and he died, his wife, Elsie, and their daughter mustered their resiliency to take over the business and continue delivering trees.

The show is presented in collaboration with Blue Gate Musicals. Meals are served at matinee and evening performances, at various times Tuesdays through Saturdays. Show-only tickets are also available.

For tickets for either show, visit bird-in-hand.com/stage or call 717-768-1568.

— Interview workshops with members of the Dominican community in Lancaster, who chose to share their stories, has led to the script for “Relatos Caribenos: Dominican Stories,” to be presented this month by Teatro Paloma: Lancaster’s Latinx Theatre.

The free performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at the Spanish American Civic Association’s El Centro Hispano, 545 Pershing Ave., Lancaster.

This is a theater piece created by and for the community. There will also be food and music at the performances, for which audience members don’t need to register.

— Sydney Carton has a chance to redeem his wasted life and change the world as the musical version of Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities” comes to Cavod Theatre in New Holland Oct. 14-23. The love triangle of Lucie Manette, French aristocrat Charles Darnay and the drunken Carton plays out against a backdrop of the French Revolution.

A special dinner theater experience will be available Oct. 14, with hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 and coffee and dessert during intermission.

The musical contains mature themes and is recommended for those over age 10.

Shows are 6 p.m. Friday Oct. 14; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 15 and 22, 4 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 16 and 23; and 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Cavod is as 641 W. Main St., New Holland, For tickets and information, call 717-354-3355 or order online at cavod.org.

— The theater students of Franklin & Marshall College will present the story of a girl born in Texas, with a pouch like a kangaroo.

The play with music “Tale of a West Texas Marsupial Girl” runs from Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 20-23, in the Schnader Theatre of the Roschell Center for the Performing Arts, 602 College Ave., Lancaster.

It’s meant for audiences of all ages.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 22-23. There will be an American Sign Language interpreter at the 2 p.m. show Oct. 22.

To order tickets online, visit fandm.edu/box-office.

This weekend only

— Not long after the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, a group of intellectuals from a Catholic college meet up under the stars on a night in Wyoming. In "Heroes of the Fourth Turning," their reunion turns to chaos as they share their feelings on the government, identity politics, conservatism and more, leading to their friendship being tested over fraying political beliefs.

To replicate scenes under a night sky, the play will be presented by Disrupt Theatre Company in the the planetarium of the North Museum of Nature & Science, 400 College Ave., Lancaster. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct 8. For information and tickets, visit lanc.news/Heroes4thTurning.

Read an LNP | LancasterOnline story about the production here.

— Teatro Paloma will also present a one-night free staged reading of “Fade,” a play by Tanya Saracho, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Susquehanna Stage in Marietta.

It’s the story of Lucia, a Mexican-born novelist who feels out of place when she gets a TV writing job on a white, male-dominated set. She makes friends with the janitor, Abel, the only other Latino at her job. The play explores class and race in the Latinx community.

The reading is free, but donations will be accepted for Teatro Paloma.

For information, visit susquehannastage.com or call 717-426-1277.

— All performances of “Sleepy Hollow: The Legend Comes to Rock Ford,” an immersive performance of the suspenseful Washington Irving tale, are listed as sold out. The performance by the Theater of the Seventh Sister, in the candlelit rooms of Historic Rock Ford, runs Oct. 13 to Nov. 4.

Continuing

— How will Charlie Pierce keep his family’s struggling shoe factory alive and his workers employed while trying to please his social-climbing fiancee? Lola, a drag performer in need of very special footwear, might just have the answer for a niche product that could save the business. The musical “Kinky Boots,” which had to close right after opening in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, makes its return to the Fulton Theatre, now through Oct. 16.

Performances are mostly Tuesday through Sunday. The Fulton is at 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster.

For information and tickets, visit thefulton.org or call 717-397-7425.

— Brooklyn native Tony Manero struggles through a ho-hum job during the week so he can strut his stuff on the disco dance floor on Saturday nights with his buddies. When he meets and begins rehearsing for a dance contest with Stephanie Mangano, he realizes he has a lot to learn about relationships. The disco ball keeps turning at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre as “Saturday Night Fever” runs now through Nov 12. With a disco soundtrack by the Bee Gees and others, the show is based on the 1977 film.

Matinee and evening performances run mostly Wednesday through Sunday, and tickets are available with a meal or for the show only.

The Dutch Apple is at 510 Centerville Road, Lancaster. Tickets and information: dutchapple.com or 717-898-1900.

— Bird-in-Hand Stage’s political tale with an Amish twist, “Josiah for President,” continues through Oct. 21 at Bird-in-Hand Stage. A scandal-plagued congressman’s encounter with a simple, straight-talking Amish man of faith gives the politician the notion that Josiah would be a great man to run for president.

— Also at Bird-in-Hand Stage, the family-friendly “Ryan and Friends: Hilarity Happens!” continues through Oct. 22. The show features a comic take on Lancaster County life through comedy, music and ventriloquism.

Bird-in-Hand Stage is on the banquet level of Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. For tickets for either show, visit bird-in-hand.com/stage or call 717-768-1568.

— “Magic & Wonder: Mystery,” a variety magic show from illusionist Brett Myers and his cast of performers, runs through Oct. 29 at the Magic & Wonder Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway, Paradise. The show combines magic and circus performance as it explores mysterious worlds.

For tickets, visit magicandwondershow.com or call 717-323-3077.

For families

— Servant Stage is preparing to look back on its 2022 Youth Theatre shows, and announce its 2023 season of shows for young performers.

Servant Stage’s young artists will perform highlights from their 2022 season shows including “Frozen Jr.,” “Annie Jr.” and “Lion King Jr.” before announcing the new season.

The “First Look Jr.” event will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Road, Lancaster.

All tickets are pay-what-you-will, and proceeds go to the Youth Theatre program.

To reserve tickets online, visit servantstage.org.

Near Lancaster County

— Just in time to chill your blood before Halloween, the Hershey Area Playhouse presents the Stephen Sondheim musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” Oct. 27-30 and Nov. 3-6.

Watch as an unjustly exiled barber returns to 19th-century London to seek vengeance against those who wronged him and the pie baker who has interesting ideas on what to do with his victims.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Oct. 27-29 and Nov. 3-5 and 2 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.