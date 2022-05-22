As I watched the grand finale of the Eurovision Song Contest on May 14, featuring the emotional, popular-vote win of “Stefania,” an ode to the mothers of Ukraine by that country’s Kalush Orchestra, I was struck as much by what was missing from the competition as I was by the glitzy, folksy and sometimes cheesy performances brought to the contest from countries around Europe.

It’s the first time I’ve watched a whole afternoon of the contest — Quarryville native Johnny Weir, as host of the U.S. broadcast on Peacock, was a draw this year — having mainly viewed individual performances on YouTube in the past. But I still missed seeing an entry from Russia, which has done well in the contest over the past three decades, but which was banned this year because of its government’s ongoing brutal invasion of Ukraine.

It made me think about a sunny afternoon in Moscow 30 years ago this month. During the last of my four trips to Eastern Europe, all of which included visits to the Russian capital, I stood shoulder to shoulder with Muscovites and fellow travelers from the Atlanta-based people-to-people exchange group Friendship Force International in a Moscow park, at a rally for “peace and friendship” as relations continued to thaw between two Cold War rivals.

We were so filled with hope — naive hope, I now realize — that the breakup of the Soviet Union into independent countries and the preceding few years of “glasnost” (openness) under Mikhail Gorbachev would lead to a more peaceful coexistence between Russia and the West.

I was so quick to hope because of experiences I’d had during those four Moscow visits, between 1978 and 1992 — both in meeting many warm, wonderful, philosophical people and in liberally sampling the arts, entertainment and culture of that part of the world.

I wanted more of those experiences, and wanted other Americans to have them. And I figured the warming of relations between the Russian government and the West would facilitate that.

Music, dance, art

My first trip to Moscow came during a tour of five Eastern European countries I took in 1978 with my parents, as my father attended a science conference at Moscow University. I clearly remember my first glimpse of the architecture of Red Square from our tour bus — including the glittering, multicolored domes of St. Basil’s Cathedral and the red, star-topped Spasskaya Tower rising above the Kremlin walls — and feeling like I was on a movie set. Our tour group attended a ballet performance in a theater inside the Kremlin during that trip, and I could tell by the audience’s multiple roaring ovations that ballet dancers were true cultural heroes to the local crowd.

On that trip, we also heard a Roma band in a restaurant in Budapest, watched a folk-music show in Warsaw and wandered through the stunning Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque architecture of Prague in my grandparents’ homeland — what is now the Czech Republic. I felt grateful and privileged to experience every castle and cathedral, and hear every note of music, in that unique time behind the Iron Curtain.

I remember how hungry people in that region were at that time for culture from beyond their borders; in a Romanian department store, the same two ABBA songs were played over and over on an endless loop — obviously the “A” and “B” sides of the only 45 rpm record the managers could get their hands on.

Traveling in 1988 and 1990 with a Lancaster County Friendship Force group to Moscow, St. Petersburg and the then-Soviet Republic of Moldavia (now Moldova — a largely Romanian-speaking country sheltering refugees from neighboring Ukraine, and thought to be a possible future target of invasion by Vladimir Putin’s army), I had an even wider variety of cultural experiences.

I had a front-row seat for a show at a Moldovan fashion house, and attended a Russian circus where the performers alternated between demonstrating feats

of aerial and animal-taming skill and breaking into that 1980s dance craze, the lambada. I took in an opera at the National Palace in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau — clueless about the plot due to the language barrier — and got to meet its local star tenor Mikhail Muntyanu. I saw a modern ballet based on the story of Adam and Eve, which included legions of angels on pointe and a tail-twirling Lucifer.

I watched talented secondary students demonstrating ballroom dance in a school recital, and watched guys in Michael Jackson-style military jackets sing American Top 40 tunes in a hotel lounge. And there were plenty of folk music and dance concerts, including one celebrating the harvest, performed by Zhok, a national Moldovan folk group that has been presenting performances of traditional songs, dances and customs since the mid-1940s.

I toured the Pushkin art museum in Moscow, and got two precious hours to view a tiny percentage of the mind-blowing art collection of St. Petersburg’s Hermitage museum in the spectacular green-and-white Winter Palace.

I stood, looking down to the Black Sea, on the steep steps in Odessa, Ukraine — another city in Putin’s crosshairs — where in 1925 Sergei Eisenstein set the famous runaway baby carriage scene in his silent film “Battleship Potemkin.”

In staying with host families and visiting their friends in Moldova and Ukraine, I watched as precious, home-recorded cassettes filled with Beatles music were passed from person to person, and I listened to albums by the wildly popular Russian rock band Aquarium on home stereos.

All of these cultural close encounters made such an impression on me that they remain as vivid, almost photographic, images in my mind even after more than 30 or 40 years.

Hearing about recently scheduled performances by Russian dancers and others now being canceled around the world because of the military actions of their government fills me with sadness for those artists — and for those who’ll miss out on seeing them.

Among my brushes with the Russian arts, one is the most vivid of all: the final scene of a stunning Bolshoi Ballet performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet” I paid $22 to see in the dance company’s ornate theater in 1988.

As the ballet ended, with the stage bathed in indigo light punctuated with the “flames” of faux torches, a funeral bier was hoisted by several dancers, bearing the bodies of the ill-fated young lovers whose dancing had been so passionate just a few scenes before.

I remember the tears streaming down my face through my applause, as I considered the Capulets and Montagues and how their stupid family feud had cost two young lives.

I cry now as I watch the scenes of carnage and destruction from Ukraine, nightly on my television. The hope I once had for peace and friendship with Russia, and the kind of fellow-feeling engendered by shared cultural experiences and philosophical vodka toasts delivered by warm and welcoming hosts, now lies amid the rubble.

But I also feel even luckier that I had those experiences while I still had the chance.

